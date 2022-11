A man accidentally shot himself at a Little Rock pet store Saturday morning, a police spokesman said.

The man was at the PetSmart at 11400 Financial Centre Parkway when he accidentally shot himself in the leg and hand with a gun he was carrying, spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The city's police dispatch log shows a report of a shooting at that address at 11:37 a.m. Saturday.

Edwards did not provide details about the man's condition.