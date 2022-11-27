OHIO VALLEY MEN

MIAMI (OHIO) 80, UALR 67

Miami grabbed a 23-8 lead within the first seven minutes Saturday afternoon and kept on cruising as it took out the University of Arkansas-Little Rock at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio.

North Little Rock's D.J. Smith led the Trojans with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting and Nigel John joined him in double figures, scoring 17 points in 22 minutes. But the RedHawks shot 50% from the field and knocked down 14 three-pointers, led by a half-dozen by Billy Smith.

Mekhi Lairy scored a game-high 25 points for Miami (2-4), which finished with 22 assists on its 24 field goals. UALR won the battle in the paint, 28-18, but trailed by as many as 18 points and never got closer than six in the second half.

-- Mitchell Gladstone