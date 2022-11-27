NFL Capsules

Bengals at Titans

Noon (CBS)

LINE Bengals by 1

SERIES Titans lead 40-36-1; Bengals won at Titans 19-16 on Jan. 22

LAST WEEK Bengals won at Steelers 37-30; Titans won at Packers 27-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.TITANS (RK)

(28) 95.1RUSH128.9 (11)

(4) 271.3PASS165.4 (30)

(7) 366.4YARDS294.3 (29)

(3) 26.5POINTS19.3 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.TITANS (RK)

(17) 177.1RUSH82.2 (2)

(13) 209.6PASS266.8 (30)

(11) 326.7YARDS349.0 (18)

(15) 21.5POINTS18.5 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans WR Treylon Burks (Warren, Arkansas Razorbacks) had his first 100-yard game with seven catches for 111 yards last week at Green Bay. Burks had missed four games earlier this season with a turf toe injury.

Bucs at Browns

Noon (Fox)

LINE Buccaneers by 3 1/2

SERIES Browns lead 6-4; Buccaneers beat Browns 26-23 in OT on Oct. 21, 2018

LAST WEEK Buccaneers were on a bye; Browns lost to Bills 31-23 in Detroit

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(32) 70.7RUSH150.9 (5)

(5) 269.8PASS227.0 (14)

(17) 340.5YARDS377.9 (4)

(27) 18.3POINTS24.0 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(15) 116.6RUSH135.1 (23)

(6) 193.4PASS214.8 (16)

(7) 310.0YARDS349.9 (20)

(6) 18.0POINTS26.9 (T30)

WHAT TO WATCH The Buccaneers have won two straight to move atop the pedestrian NFC South after dropping four of five. QB Tom Brady is 7-1 in his career against Cleveland, with his only loss in 2010 with New England.

Falcons at Commanders

Noon

LINE Commanders by 3 1/2

SERIES Washington leads 16-10-1; Washington won at Falcons 34-30 on Oct. 3, 2021

LAST WEEK Falcons beat Bears 27-24; Commanders won at Texans 23-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.WASH. (RK)

(3) 159.4RUSH116.1 (16)

(31) 154.5PASS209.8 (21)

(26) 313.8YARDS325.9 (23)

(12) 23.5POINTS19.5 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.WASH. (RK)

(21) 123.1RUSH103.1 (6)

(29) 266.3PASS204.9 (12)

(30) 389.4YARDS308.0 (6)

(T27) 24.9POINTS20.3 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons WR Drake London, the team's first-round pick, has touchdown catches in back-to-back games. He leads Atlanta's run-first offense with 39 catches for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Ravens at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Ravens by 3 1/2

SERIES Jaguars lead 12-10; Ravens beat Jaguars 40-14 on Dec. 20, 2020

LAST WEEK Ravens beat Panthers 13-3; Jaguars were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(2) 162.8RUSH139.6 (7)

(27) 187.4PASS222.6 (T17)

(13) 350.2YARDS362.2 (9)

(9) 24.8POINTS21.6 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(3) 86.4RUSH110.1 (10)

(27) 249.8PASS247.6 (T24)

(15) 336.2YARDS357.7 (23)

(10) 19.9POINTS20.5 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Baltimore has built a double-digit lead in every game this season and hasn't trailed by double digits. The only other teams to accomplish that feat through the first 10 games of a season were the 1942 Chicago Bears and the 1984 Miami Dolphins.

Bears at Jets

Noon

LINE Jets by 6 1/2

SERIES Bears lead 9-3; Bears beat Jets 24-10 on Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK Bears lost at Falcons 27-24; Jets lost at Patriots 10-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.JETS (RK)

(1) 197.9RUSH110.3 (20)

(32) 128.1PASS201.5 (25)

(22) 326.0YARDS311.8 (28)

(17) 21.9POINTS19.9 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.JETS (RK)

(29) 142.6RUSH109.7 (9)

(9) 196.8PASS200.8 (10)

(16) 339.5YARDS310.5 (8)

(T27) 24.9POINTS18.6 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jets benched 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson and will turn to Mike White at quarterback. White threw for 405 yards and 3 TD in a 34-31 win over eventual AFC champion Cincinnati in his first NFL start last season.

Broncos at Panthers

Noon

LINE Broncos by 1 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 6-1; Broncos beat Panthers 32-27 on Dec. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Broncos lost to Raiders 22-16 in OT; Panthers lost at Ravens 13-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(25) 102.6RUSH110.5 (19)

(15) 223.8PASS175.5 (29)

(21) 326.4YARDS286.1 (31)

(32) 14.7POINTS18.8 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(14) 115.3RUSH137.0 (27)

(3) 186.8PASS220.5 (18)

(3) 302.1YARDS357.5 (22)

(3) 17.1POINTS23.3 (T20)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos RB Latavius Murray is expected to see additional carries with Chase Edmunds out with an ankle sprain and Melvin Gordon being released earlier in the week because of fumbling issues. Murray has scored 3 TDs on the ground in the past 4 games.

Texans at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Dolphins by 14

SERIES Texans lead 8-2; Dolphins beat Texans 17-9 on Nov. 7, 2021

LAST WEEK Texans lost to Commanders 23-10; Dolphins beat Browns 39-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(29) 93.7RUSH97.7 (27)

(26) 192.2PASS293.8 (2)

(32) 285.9YARDS391.5 (3)

(30) 15.9POINTS25.2 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(32) 178.9RUSH116.9 (16)

(14) 210.7PASS239.8 (22)

(31) 389.6YARDS356.7 (21)

(18) 23.0POINTS24.1 (T22)

WHAT TO WATCH Since QB Tua Tagovailoa returned in Week 7, Miami is second in total offense (429.5 ypg), second in yards per play (6.98), second in passing offense (307), first in yards per attempt (9.16) and first in sacks allowed per attempt (2.2).

Chargers at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 3

SERIES Chargers lead 10-4; Chargers beat Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018

LAST WEEK Chargers lost to Chiefs 30-27; Cardinals lost to 49ers 38-10 in Mexico City

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.CARDS (RK)

(30) 87.9RUSH108.9 (21)

(6) 263.8PASS223.0 (16)

(12) 351.7YARDS331.9 (20)

(14) 22.7POINTS21.8 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.CARDS (RK)

(30) 148.4RUSH114.9 (13)

(19) 220.6PASS245.4 (23)

(25) 369.0YARDS360.3 (24)

(29) 25.8POINTS26.9 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Both teams have lost three of their past four games. The Chargers have dropped back-to-back close games, while the Cardinals are coming off a loss to the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday.

Raiders at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 3 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 29-26; Seahawks beat Raiders 27-3 on Oct. 14, 2018 in London

LAST WEEK Raiders won at Broncos 22-16 in OT; Seahawks were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(23) 106.8RUSH124.3 (13)

(T8) 235.5PASS227.8 (13)

(16) 342.3YARDS352.1 (11)

(16) 22.5POINTS25.7 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(20) 122.9RUSH140.9 (28)

(T24) 247.6PASS229.1 (21)

(27) 370.5YARDS370.0 (26)

(24) 24.2POINTS24.1 (T22)

WHAT TO WATCH Seahawks rookie CB Tariq Woolen grabbed his fifth interception two weeks ago against the Buccaneers. He's the third player since 2010 with 5 INT in his first 10 career games, joining Casey Hayward and former Seattle safety Earl Thomas.

Saints at 49ers

3:25 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 8 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 49-27-2; Saints beat 49ers 27-13 on Nov. 15, 2020

LAST WEEK Saints beat Rams 27-20; 49ers beat Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.49ERS (RK)

(15) 117.7RUSH127.2 (12)

(7) 237.5PASS235.5 (T8)

(10) 355.2YARDS362.7 (8)

(15) 22.6POINTS23.6 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.49ERS (RK)

(22) 132.1RUSH81.1 (1)

(8) 195.2PASS202.8 (11)

(12) 327.3YARDS283.9 (1)

(25) 24.3POINTS17.3 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo matched his career high last week with four TD passes. Garoppolo has thrown at least two TD passes in five of his past six games and has gone three straight starts in the same season without an interception for the first time in his career.

Packers at Eagles

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Eagles by 6 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 28-17; Packers beat Eagles 30-16 on Dec. 6, 2020

LAST WEEK Packers lost to Titans 27-17; Eagles won at Colts 17-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(14) 122.6RUSH142.5 (6)

(19) 222.3PASS228.1 (12)

(15) 344.9YARDS370.6 (5)

(26) 18.4POINTS26.3 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(24) 135.8RUSH122.2 (19)

(5) 192.5PASS178.4 (2)

(14) 328.3YARDS300.6 (2)

(16) 22.1POINTS18.3 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Green Bay WR Christian Watson has caught 5 touchdowns in the past 2 games. The rookie is the first Packers first-year player with multiple touchdowns in consecutive games since Max McGee in 1954.

Steelers at Colts

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Colts by 2 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 25-6; Steelers beat Colts 28-24 on Dec. 27, 2020

LAST WEEK Steelers lost to Bengals 37-30; Colts lost to Eagles 17-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.COLTS (RK)

(22) 107.8RUSH98.7 (26)

(23) 204.4PASS222.6 (T17)

(27) 312.2YARDS321.4 (24)

(28) 17.0POINTS15.7 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.COLTS (RK)

(7) 103.4RUSH113.5 (11)

(32) 272.1PASS194.2 (7)

(28) 375.5YARDS307.6 (5)

(26) 24.4POINTS20.0 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin has had three eight-loss seasons during his 16-year stint as coach, but has never had a sub-.500 season. The Steelers need to win seven of their last eight to avoid the franchise's first losing season since 2003.