FOOTBALL

Kiffin to remain at Ole Miss

Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin says he has informed school officials he will be staying at Ole Miss, putting an end to speculation that he was the leading candidate to fill the head coaching vacancy at Auburn. "Same as I said last week: I'm staying here and we have a lot of work left to do," Kiffin told The Associated Press on Saturday in a voice message. Kiffin added he has not signed a contract extension with the school. With Kiffin off the market, Auburn is now eyeing a former Mississippi coach: Liberty's Hugh Freeze. The 47-year-old Kiffin is 23-12 in three seasons as Rebels coach. No. 20 Mississippi finished its regular season 8-4, losing four of its last five, including Thursday's 24-22 loss to Mississippi State.

Prime Time to Colorado?

Is Deion Sanders destined for Boulder, Colo.? Fox Sports reported Saturday morning that Colorado officials, "desperate to pump some life into [the Buffs] program," have offered its vacant football coaching position to Sanders, the Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer. A Buffs athletic department official said he would neither confirm nor deny the report. Sources familiar with the search, speaking on the condition of anonymity, have indicated that CU had recently whittled its candidate pool to three or four finalists and were not expected to formally announce a hire until after this weekend. The Buffs (1-10) fired Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2 after an 0-5 start this season and an 8-15 record since his hire in February 2022. Since 2012, CU has gone through four full-time football coaches, two of whom were let go prior to the end of their final season. Sanders, 55, sports a 26-5 record over three seasons at FCS Jackson State, his first collegiate coaching job. The Tigers won the SWAC East last fall and are 22-2 over the past two years.

FAU fires Willie Taggart

Florida Atlantic fired Willie Taggart on Saturday, only hours after the end of a third consecutive five-win season and no bowl bid for the second time in that span. Taggart was 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls -- 5-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then 5-7 in each of the last two seasons. His finale was Saturday, a 32-31 overtime loss at home to his alma mater Western Kentucky. FAU is heading to the American Athletic Conference next season. Taggart was brought in after Lane Kiffin left FAU for Ole Miss in 2019. Kiffin brilliantly revived his career at FAU, going 26-13 with a pair of Conference USA championships. Both FAU and Taggart hoped he had followed on the same path; he came to Boca Raton with a 56-62 record at four previous schools -- Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon and Florida State.

GOLF

Bradbury maintains lead

Dan Bradbury maintained his one-shot lead after Sami Valimaki of Finland double-bogeyed the 18th hole Saturday at the Joburg Open. The Englishman's 4-under 67 at Houghton Golf Club kept him in the lead for a third consecutive day as he seeks a wire-to-wire victory and his first European tour title. The 24-year-old Valimaki (66) looked poised to overtake Bradbury before getting into trouble in the trees at the par-4 18th. Valimaki had birdied the 13th to pull even with Bradbury and both birdied the 14th to reach 18-under overall. The Englishman then bogeyed the par-3 16th to hand Valimaki the lead, albeit briefly. The 23-year-old Bradbury mixed six birdies with two bogeys to finish the third round at 17-under 196 overall.

TENNIS

Canada in Davis Cup finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime led Canada to its second ever Davis Cup final after winning both his singles and doubles matches in a 2-1 fightback over Italy on Saturday. The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime, whose four career titles have all come this year, will look to finish off his season by leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title today when it faces Australia. Lorenzo Sonego ground out a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in 3 hours, 15 minutes to put Italy ahead. Auger-Aliassime pulled the Canadians level by seeing off Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4, sending it to doubles in front of 9,000 spectators in Malaga, Spain.

WINTER SPORTS

Kilde wins Alberta downhill

Speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the rescheduled first downhill of the season on Saturday. The Norwegian skier edged out Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria by 0.06 seconds in Lake Louise, Alberta. Defending overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt was third, 0.10 behind Kilde. The 30-year-old Kilde won the discipline titles in downhill and super-G last season. It was the first downhill of the season after two events in Zermatt-Cervinia were called off last month because of lack of snow. In contrast, heavy snowfall shortly before the start forced the downhill in Lake Louise to be moved from Friday.

Gut-Behrami ends slump

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami improved with her second run Saturday to win her first World Cup giant slalom in more than six years, with Mikaela Shiffrin finishing 13th. Gut-Behrami was third in the opening run on the course in Killington, Vt., but just did enough to edge out Marta Bassino of Italy by 0.07 seconds. Defending Olympic champion Sara Hector, who had led after the opening run, was third -- 0.20 behind Gut-Behrami. The 31-year-old Gut-Behrami won gold in the discipline at the world championships in Cortina last year but the Swiss had not won a World Cup GS race since October 2016.

Germany first in bobsled

Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women's bobsled World Cup race of the season on Saturday in Whistler, British Columbia, holding off the Swiss duo of Melanie Hasler and Nadja Pasternack. Kalicki drove to the win in 1 minute, 45.93 seconds. Hasler's time was 1:46.13. Kaillie Humphries and Emily Renna of the U.S. were third in 1:46.34. It was Humphries' 10th time competing in a major international race -- either a World Cup or Olympics -- in Whistler, and she's medaled in all 10 of those events. Renna got a medal in her World Cup debut. Humphries now has 58 medals in World Cup women's races.

Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger skis down the hill during the men's downhill ski race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)



Switzerland's Marco Odermatt reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill ski race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)



Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde laughs at the bottom of the hill during the men's downhill ski race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)



Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde skis down the hill during the men's downhill ski race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)



Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill ski race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

