OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Jones Center’s Big Night brings in $300,000

Backers of The Jones Center gathered for Big Night: An Evening of Illusion, A World of Possibilities on Nov. 4 at the center in Springdale. The fundraiser that helped bring in some $300,000 featured a gourmet dinner with wine pairings, an update on the center's campus vision and spectacular entertainment by Reza: The Edge of Illusion. Co-chairmen for the annual benefit were Bill Bowen, Tyson Foods; and Laura Rush, Walmart.

"The Jones Center is re-imagining its campus in downtown Springdale to modernize the 50-plus acre site and remain relevant in the ever-changing Northwest Arkansas region," a news release stated. "The Jones Campus Vision project is made possible with a Design Excellence grant, announced in October 2020."

Terri Trotter, CEO of The Jones Center, tells me: "Springdale is unique in Northwest Arkansas, and as our downtown develops, the nearly 12 square blocks of land surrounding the Center is critical to that. We are looking at adding more amenities and activities that offer fun, learning and unique experiences."

Trotter invited Big Night guests to "imagine opportunities for that brand new campus with different types of programs and activities adding to what we do already. With a beautiful and thoughtful master plan that connects our property into downtown and provides welcoming public spaces, we are dreaming of what can happen in those new spaces to: build well-being right here in Springdale; support our surrounding businesses; and add new amenities that draw people from all over Northwest Arkansas, and the state and beyond to Springdale."

For more information about the nonprofit organization's campus vision, visit thejonescenter.net/campusvision.

Those out for a big night for The Jones Center included Evelyn and Dennis Shaw, Betsy Phillips, JoAnne Phillips, Cathy and Jim Crouch, Holly and Jim Breach, Archie Schaffer III, Mandy and Bryan Hunt, Mandy Macke, Tina and Nate Hodne, Carol and Ed Clifford, Virginia and Mauricio Herrera, Emi and Tony Cardarelli, Michelle and Jason Nichol, Kelly Kemp-McLintock and Ben McLintock, Cyndi and Dave Pierre, and Jordan Walsh and family.

Jessica Schaff (left) and Laura Rush, Big Night co-chairwoman enjoy the benefit for The Jones Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Big Night co-chairman Bill Bowen and wife Lara Bowen attend Big Night: A Night of Illusion, A World of Possibilities on Nov. 4 at The Jones Center in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Dennis and Evelyn Shaw help support The Jones Center at Big Night on Nov. 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Ed and Carol Clifford, Jan Venters and Terri Trotter, CEO of The Jones Center visit at Big Night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Brian Rudisill and Allison Dolan (from left) and Mandy and Bryan Hunt help support The Jones Center at Big Night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tammy and Brian Waggoner (from left) and Bree and Donald Tucker enjoy Big Night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tareneh and Lance Manning help support The Jones Center on Nov. 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Chris and Kysia Thornton (from left) and Kelly and Kent Wilson enjoy Big Night at The Jones Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

