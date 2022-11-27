100 years ago

Nov. 27, 1922

NEW YORK -- There will be a third party in the lists to do political combat with the Republican and Democratic hosts in 1924 -- a woman party --Mrs. O. H. P. Belmont, president of the National Woman's Party, predicted as she sailed for Europe yesterday on the White Star liner Majestic. Well organized now and growing constantly, this national woman's organization will furnish formidable contention in the coming presidential campaign, Mrs. Belmont declared. ... "We women aren't a bit interested in the Republican and Democratic parties," said Mrs. Belmont. "They aren't interested in us. It is time now for us to assert our independence of either body and we will in the next national campaign."

50 years ago

Nov. 27, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, a congregation founded by former slaves in 1875, presented its Mount Pleasant Human Relations Award Sunday to United States Representative Wilbur D. Mills of Kensett in recognition of his concern for the poor, the black and the underprivileged. ... Mills spoke of a "divisive season" in recent years of clashes between races, between classes and between generations. ... Mills called on the nation to "review, reconsider and reshape" taxes, welfare, trade and other programs and policies but said this could not be done in a "climate of suspicion, alienation and hate."

25 years ago

Nov. 27, 1997

• Attorney General Winston Bryant offered Gov. Mike Huckabee a compromise Wednesday in their dispute over the records generated through a telephone hot line. In a hastily written response to Bryant, the governor's office ignored the proposal. The two officials have differed over whether the public should have access to records of a taxpayer-funded telephone line which Arkansans have been calling to report allegations of fraud and abuse in state government. In a Nov. 10 attorney general's opinion, Bryant said the information must be disclosed because the hot line is run out of the state Department of Finance and Administration. Huckabee believes the information is exempt because the Freedom of Information Act exempts from disclosure the "working papers" of a governor. Under Bryant's proposal, the governor's office would release the information, but not the names of the tipsters. ... The hot line costs $1,325 a month. It will be discontinued by the end of the month.

10 years ago

Nov. 27, 2012

• The National Labor Relations Board has closed its investigation into whether Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and one of its union-funded critic groups violated provisions of the National Labor Relations Act in the weeks leading to Black Friday sales. Nancy Cleeland, public affairs director for the labor relations board, said the agency ended its investigation last week and that a report was sent to the agency's headquarters for additional legal review. ... The agency has received at least 30 complaints of retaliation against employees, she said. OUR Walmart -- Organization United for Respect at Wal-Mart -- claims that Wal-Mart told store-level management to threaten workers with "termination, discipline and/or a lawsuit" if they went on strike or engaged in other job actions.