Payments for holding juveniles at a Pulaski lockup increased sharply in 2022

The Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center charged courts and agencies outside of the county a total of $350,775 for holding juveniles transferred to the center from the beginning of 2021 to late September.

The county received $30,620 in 2021 for detaining youths at the facility in 2021. That figure jumped to $304,205 in 2022, according to treasurer's reports provided by county officials. Records indicate the county was waiting on $15,950 in outstanding balances as of the latest figures available on Nov. 7.

County officials said the facility had overcharged Greene County $3,600 and the Division of Youth Services $1,840 for holding juveniles. Officials were working to issue reimbursements as of Nov. 7.

The Pulaski County facility charges $80 a day for each juvenile it holds for the state Division of Youth Services and courts based outside of the county. The approximate cost to house a juvenile at the facility is $124.16 a day, said Madeline Roberts, county spokesperson.

The payments the facility receives for holding out-of-county juveniles are funneled into the county's general fund rather than going directly to the detention center, according to Rodney Shepherd, deputy director of the facility.

"When we receive funds, those funds -- regardless of where they come from -- go to the general fund here for the county and then are dispersed as needed," said Shepherd during an Oct. 5 interview.

The detention center had a revised budget of $311,700 in fiscal year 2022, $308,186 in fiscal year 2021 and $268,768 in fiscal year 2020, according to documents provided by the county.

The Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center is rated to hold up to 32 youths. The facility is located on West Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and tries to maintain a ratio of six juveniles per staff member, according to Shepherd.

Financial spreadsheets detailing payments for holding out-of-county juveniles originally provided by Pulaski County included significant accounting errors. Along with misrepresenting the total amount the facility charged outside courts and agencies, the documents showed charges that were inconsistent with the number of days juveniles were held at the facility.

After the Democrat-Gazette noted errors in the spreadsheets, officials said these documents were created in response to the newspaper's request for records and were not used internally.

"We discovered that the data compilation previously provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette included formula errors, and these errors created inaccurate calculations," said Roberts in a statement. "Due to human error, the spreadsheet that was intended to make the data easier to understand, made the data unclear and the calculations inaccurate."