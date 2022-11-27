Potpourri kicks off month at ASC

A big fundraiser, jewelry making, kids in the kitchen, yoga, live music and live theater -- December is set to be another busy month at the Arts and Science Center.

To help you keep up with it all, here's a list:

Potpourri: Roaring for the Arts -- Dec. 3

The Arts & Science Center presents "Potpourri: Roaring for the Arts," the ASC's largest biennial fundraiser, supporting free gallery admission and high-caliber programming. The gala will take place for the first time at The ARTSpace on Main facility at 623 S. Main St., from 6-11 p.m. Dec. 3. The center will honor the memory of longtime supporter Anne S. Robinson. The program will include dinner and drinks, as well as a silent art auction, live music and a live auction. Potpourri tickets were expected to sell out quickly, according to a previous article. Details: ASC, (870) 536-3375.

Live@5 featuring The Josh Park Band -- Dec 9

ASC will host the Josh Park Band during its Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9.

"Listen to heavy electric blues and rock sounds that will bring explosive solos and rich tones to the Catherine M. Bellamy stage at 701 S. Main St.," according to the news release.

Admission is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests must be 21 or older. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and snacks will be provided.

ASC's Live@5 concert series, sponsored by MK distributors, is home to live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.

Jewelry Making: Wire-Wrapped Rings -- Dec. 9

ASC will hold a beginner-friendly Jewelry Making: Wire-Wrapped Rings workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at The ARTSpace on Main.

Jeweler Mary Pat Tate will teach the craftsmanship of wire-wrapped rings. In this two-hour class, students will learn two techniques: a basic wire-wrapped ring with a round bead and a wire-wrapped bezel ring using a coin bead. Students will make two rings to take home and gain the skills to make many more.

Tate has fashioned jewelry for the past two decades and re-purposes found objects with precious metals to make one-of-a-kind pieces.

The cost is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/events/2022/beginning-jewelry-wire-wrapped-rings or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

Kids Cookin' for a Cause -- Dec. 10

ASC will host Kids Cookin' for a Cause with instructor Faith Anaya from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at The ARTSpace on Main. This event is free for ages 10 and older. To register, visit asc701.org/events/2022/kids-cookin-for-a-cause-december.

"This community service program allows youth to practice their kitchen skills while cooking delicious pasta dinners for hungry Arkansans served by Potluck Food Rescue. The organization helps to provide meals to children's programs, women's emergency shelters, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and more," according to the release.

Kids Cook! is a Little Rock-based cooking school. Its mission is to teach a variety of kitchen skills and to provide children with hands-on kitchen experience.

"They promote nutritious, economical recipes and instill confidence in kids in an exciting, fun, safe environment," according to the release.

Anaya, founder, and her staff also lead the instruction of ASC's nutritious cooking program, CrEATe Lab. Details: ASC Public Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan, (870) 536-3375 or srahmaan@asc701.org.

Family FunDay: "Mello's Aquatic Life" Workshop Adventure -- Dec. 10

ASC welcomes Dollarway High School students Savannah Lawson and Jasmine Stinnett for the Second Saturday Family FunDay: "Mello's Aquatic Life" Workshop Adventure, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10. This event is free and open to all ages.

This author-illustrator duo created the book "Mello's Aquatic Life," which guides readers through the character's Coral City life while counting its diverse inhabitants, according to the release.

Lawson will guide participants to draw Mello, and Stinnett will read "Mello's Aquatic Life." A book signing will follow with a limited number of copies of the book for visitors to take home free. More will be available for purchase.

Second Saturday Family FunDay is a monthly event sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Yoga in The Loft with Florence Love -- Dec. 17

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence Love, aka FloEssence, every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Dec. 17. The cost is pay-what-you-can ($15 recommended). This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main.

Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. People should also wear yoga-appropriate attire. The event is sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

"Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special" -- Dec. 17

ASC will present "Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special" at 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Tickets can be purchased at asc701.org/2022-season or by calling (870) 536-3375. Tickets are $20 each. Children 3 and younger can sit on the lap of their parents/guardians for free entry.

"Remember those television Holiday specials: the singing, the dancing, and those family-friendly comedy skits? Get ready to celebrate 'the most wonderful time of the year' during ASC's holiday variety show featuring talent from Southeast Arkansas. Join the laughter, the fun and many holiday favorites. Santa himself may stop by for a visit," according to the release.

Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host its free community service project, Kids Cookin’ for a Cause, Dec. 10. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)

