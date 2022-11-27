Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

CG-Bowman Properties, LLC, to MCC Self Storage, LLC; Wobbe Lane, LLC, Ls1 & 2R, Bowman Plaza; Pt NW NW 21-1N-13W, $16,500,000.

Atlas Auto Auction to DAA Acquisition Of Arkansas, LLC, Pt NE 24-1N-13W, $4,000,000.

DJJS Thaddeus Properties, LLC, to Davis Mid-South Properties, LLC, 900 Madden Road, Jacksonville. Pt SW NE 17-3N-10W, $2,025,000.

Ricky Harrell; Amanda Harrell to Alex Sharp Property Holdings, LLC, 3813 Tates Mill Road, Units 1A&B - 9A&B, Cabot. Pt SW NE 14-4N-11W, $2,015,000.

Winners Plaza, Inc., to Castle Investments, LLC, 600 Pine Forest Drive, Units 1A-2A, Maumelle. Units 1A, 2S, 2D, 2E, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C & 4D, Lakeview Place HPR, $1,842,500.

Bella Casa, LLC to Retail Buildings, Inc., Lot BR-4R Tract 13, Chenal Valley GMAC Center, $1,590,000.

Joe D. White, Jr.; Kimberly H. White to Carey R. Smith; Andria D. Smith; Smith Family Revocable Trust, 20 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock. L62, Valley Falls Estates Phase III-A, $1,300,000.

201 S. Izard, LLC to Lost 40 Brewery, LLC, Ls1-3 B141, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,200,000.

Koon Properties, LLC to Tillar Little Rock Evergreen Partners, LP, L71, Little Rock Industrial District Replat, $1,200,000.

WD Development Co., LLC to Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC, Ls1-32, Graham Woods Phase 4, $848,000.

Shanabrook, LLC to Matyja & Cope Properties, LLC, 7000 Crystal Hill Road, North Little Rock. L1, Grace Madison, $800,000.

Marsha H. Winters; The Ronald H. Winters Revocable Trust to Jennifer Lynn Lee; Tyler Maxwell Duerr; Susan Gammill, 3 Oakmont Court, Little Rock. L10 B4, Pleasant Valley, $752,500.

Patricia H. Tull; 1987 Tull Living Trust to Marion Dodd McCollum; Tamara Dawn McCollum, 109 Falata Circle, Little Rock. Lot D-17 B13, Chenal Valley, $745,000.

Ben W. Crismon; Mary Crismon to Sarah Cantrell; Michael Cantrell, 20 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock. L84 B36, Chenal Valley, $673,000.

Stroman's, Inc., to Snow White Investment, LLC, 3201 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. L25 B23, Park Hill NLR; L26A B23, Park Hill NLR Replat, $635,000.

Drs. LaVergne, LLC to Woobank, LLC, 14104 Taylor Loop Road, Little Rock. Pt NE NW 19-2N-13W, $615,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Raul Gonzalez; Maria Gonzalez, L66, Osage Hills Phase 5-8, $540,000.

Jerry Wayne Kennedy; Jerry And Nancy Kennedy Family Trust to Ben W. Crismon; Mary Crismon, 3200 Shenandoah Valley Drive, Little Rock. L10A, JE Lile's Replat-Pleasant Valley, $520,000.

Jo Bailey McCray; Kevin D. McCray to Kunal Harkishin Khatari; Melissa Grace McCray Khatri, 348 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock. L3 B11, Pleasant Valley, $520,000.

Anne H. Crow; Charles T. Crow (dec'd) to David L. Hicks; Nancy V. Hicks, 33 Bristol Court, Little Rock. L15 B19, The Villages Of Wellington, $425,000.

Gerald Kruger; Ann Kruger to Dennis McMasters; Joann McMasters, 66 Montagne Court, Little Rock. L31, Montagne Court Phase V, $415,000.

Siraj M. Khoja; Anis Khoja to Shami Nandy; Repuak Chowdhury, 2724 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock. L69, Pebble Beach Woods, $409,900.

Derek Thornton to Haskell Dickinson, III, Unit 608, Riviera HPR, $400,000.

Blaine A. Burgess; Cindra K. Burgess to Ryan Smith; Hannah Smith, 14320 Orleans Drive, Little Rock. L450, St. Charles, $400,000.

Blakely-Brewer, Inc., to Main & Pershing, LLC, 2623 Main St., North Little Rock. L1, Gulf Oil, $395,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Mary Virginia Robinson, 225 Copper Way, Little Rock. L1 B5, Copper Run Phase IIIA, $395,000.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to Will Adkins; Jolene M. Adkins, 1106 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle. L7 B26, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $393,800.

David K. Conrad, Jr.; Susan E. Conrad; The Conrad Revocable Trust to Hassan Khalafalla; Yomna Attia, 16 Glasgow Court, Little Rock. L7 B21, The Villages Of Wellington, $390,000.

Cynthia Turnbo; V. Lee Crisp to Marie Nguyen, 10 Sugar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L5 B10, Overbrook, $388,000.

Emir Tas; Vildan Tas to Hayden Lessenberry; Brooke Lessenberry, 4700 Glen Valley Drive, Little Rock. L14, Heatherbrae Phase II, $385,000.

Deere Builders, LLC to Jason Young, 9124 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L20, Millers Glen Phase 7, $344,520.

Andrew M. Linder; Theresa Mai to Brandon Stokes; Madison Stokes, 160 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle. L2 B11, Maumelle Valley Estates, $335,000.

Susan S. Wright; David J. Wright (dec'd) to Opal Investments, LLC, 13911 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock. L420, St. Charles, $330,000.

Brian K. Andrews; Augusta P. Andrews to David D. Castagnolo; Loretta C. Castagnola; Castagnola Trust, L513, St. Charles, $325,000.

James Built Homes, Inc., to Jennifer E. Hill; Dewayne Hill, 810 Atkins Road, Little Rock. L13 B17, Gibralter Heights, $317,900.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Larry Paul Ausbrooks; Patsy Ann Ausbrooks; Larry And Pat Ausbrooks Trust, L34A, Mountain Terrace Estate Townhomes Phase II, $310,720.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Carter E. Lambert, L34C, Mountain Terrace Estate Townhomes Phase II, $307,712.

Charles E. Lasley to Francisca Avila; Jennifer Rodriguez Avila, L3 B4, The Villages Of Wellington, $307,000.

Lange Gunn Cheek; Diana Gunn Burch; H. Leland Gunn Irrevocable Trust to Elisei Cojocaru, 13021 Long Fisher Road, North Little Rock. Pt SW SW 23-3N-13W, $300,000.

Stzelecki Enterprises, Inc., to Ruben Wall; Esther Wall, Pt W/2 NE 33-4N-10W, $300,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Roland K. Anderson; Rosemary Anderson, L33B, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $284,902.

Gladys Davis; Benjamin F. Davis (dec'd) to George Wright; Palastine Wright, 3511 Sussex Circle, Little Rock. L215R, Kensington Place Phase I, $280,000.

Willie Faye McKissack; Willie Faye McKissack Revocable Trust Declaration to Anthony R. Minicozzi, 1005 Gillette Drive, Little Rock. L286, Leawood Heights 4th, $275,000.

E. H. B. Investments, LLC to Lee D. Baker; Amanda N. Baker, 611 Beaconsfield Road, Sherwood. L18 B7, East Meadow, $275,000.

Charles Harris; Roxanne Harris to Caitlin Simonetta, 2308 W. Bingham Road, Little Rock. Pt NE SW 34-1S-12W, $271,000.

Ryan Hayes; Tanya Hayes to Andre Brustamante; Laila Abigail Pascua, 525 Feldspar Drive, Sherwood. L7 B12, Stonehill Phase V, $269,900.

Sybil M. Brooks to Teresa Underwood, L21, Austin Gardens, $265,500.

Katherine Bemberg to Jannie Cole, 4418 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L33 B19, Lakewood, $265,000.

Michelle Ballantine to Larkin Harris; James Bryan Harris, 7 Pleasant Forest Cove, Little Rock. L15, Pleasant Forest Park, $265,000.

Ron G. Gray; Mary Rochelle Gray to John F. Carter; Sherry K. Carter, 1204 Cache River Road, North Little Rock. L24 B6, Overbrook, $263,500.

Woobank, LLC to ZoeJen20, LLC, 7001 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Tract 1, Tyndall, $257,000.

Carl L. Hohn; Wilma A. Hohn to Cynthia Turnbro, L15, Indian Hills, $255,000.

Christopher Chad Hankins; Julie Hankins to Hubert C. Riley; Nancy L. Riley, L3 B9, Cedar Ridge, $255,000.

Tuscany Grove Realty, LLC to Lisa D'Amico; William D'Amico, L394, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $250,000.

Brannen Hardy to TSD Properties, LLC, 12607 Matthew Lane, Alexander. Pt SW NW 16-1S-13W, $249,900.

Hayden Lessenberry; Brooke Lessenberry to Richard Stuart Tarter; Debra Ann Tarter; Daniel Reissig; Courtney Reissig, 11908 Shawnee Forest Drive, Little Rock. L144, Pleasant Forest I, $245,000.

Herr Building Group, LLC to Umang K. Patel; Chandani U. Patel; UCP Revocable Trust, L50 B113, Chenal Valley, $245,000.

Michael V. Beheshti; Karen Beheshti; Pinnacle View Holdings, LLC to Madison Barnhill, L26 B6, Breckenridge 1st, $242,000.

Eric M. Collins to Aaron Bunner; Sara Bunner, 6 High Timber Cove, Maumelle. L44, High Timbers, $230,000.

Guy Frederick Galloway; Angela M. Galloway to Betty L. Browning, 2312 Middleton Drive, North Little Rock. L25 B29, Lakewood, $230,000.

Marinelle Lorenzo to Bradley Davenport, 1614 Pickering Drive, Little Rock. L43, Pleasantree Fourth, $230,000.

Kelly E. Ott; Adam C. Ott to Brayden Leach, 11 Daniel Drive, Sherwood. L17 B10, Country Club Park, $228,000.

Jeffrey Leon Bone to Kaijuana Nightingale, 3111 Woodruff Creek Drive, Sherwood. L125 B1, Woodruff Creek, $227,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Morgan D'Ann Gathen, 10705 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L33, White Oak Crossing, $225,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Saige E. Davis, 8404 Eastwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L12, White Oak Crossing, $225,900.

J. David Carrico, Sr. Living Trust; Marilyn J. Carrico to Baptist Health, Unit 305, Doctors Park HPR, $225,000.

Jack B. Adams, Jr.; Carl Edmund Adams; Mark Elliott Adams to Kathy Nell Bemberg, L13 B2, Carroll Heights, $222,000.

Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to Dustin Gentry; Jayme Gentry, 6020 Noble Road, Jacksonville. Pt SW SW 15-4N-11W, $220,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jacquelyn Marie Cutts, 10412 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L58, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $218,200.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to William B. Baker, Jr., 10400 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L61, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $217,900.

Freedom Mortgage Corp., to Kayla McBride; Maya Williams, 1612 Beresford Road, North Little Rock. L8 B3, Overbrook, $215,000.

Blake A. Cartwright; Rachel R. Cartwright to John Warren; Eboney Warren, 7505 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock. L10 B49, Indian Hills, $211,500.

Rockwood Blue House, LLC to Anastasia Ventrano, 6715 Rockwood Road, Little Rock. L167, Cammack Woods, $210,000.

Patrick Neil Osam, Jr., to Babatunji Ogunjobi, 10 Brookridge Cove, Little Rock. L94, Brookfield Section 4, $210,000.

Sylvan Hills Church Of Christ, Inc., to Bruce Engel Construction, Inc., Ls6, 11 & 13, Miller Heights Phase 4, $210,000.

John Wayne Baker to Rashaun Wilburd, 5612 Victoria Court, Jacksonville. L11G, Northlake Gardens, $210,000.

Kimberly B. Scheerer; Kimberly B. Dandurand; James Arthur Scheerer to Thomas G. Tezak; Lorita M. Tezak; Thomas And Lorita Tezak Trust, 7 Pleasant Cove, Little Rock. L41, Walnut Valley, $210,000.

Kevin Chenal; Anais S. Dasse to Patrick Reed Looney, 19 Rio Grande Forest Drive, Little Rock. L131, Pleasant Forest II, $205,000.

Philip Huff; Joy Huff to Kimberly Stracener Inscore, L86 B203, Park Hill NLR, $202,600.

Dick E. Davis; Brenda C. Davis to Isaac Barger; Corinne L. Barger, Pt SW SW 7-3N-14W, $200,000.

Terry Watson; Mojgan Watson to Meo, LLC, 215 S. Valentine St., Little Rock. L12 B2, Beach, $200,000.

Bonnie A. Reynolds; The William And Bonnie Reynolds Revocable Trust; Judith A. Griffin; Judith A. Griffin Living Trust to THM Properties, LLC, Pt NW NE 16-1N-11W, $200,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to John Andrew Hale, 3916 Foster St., Little Rock. L7 B2, West Heights Place, $191,400.

Citizens Bank And Trust Company Of Van Buren/Steffen Living Trust to Arlie Cloud; Michael Cloud, 4812 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L7 B26, Lakewood, $190,000.

Kay Richardson to Manuel Moreno Camacho; Ciana Elizabeth Garcia Caldera, 10704 Ironton Road, Little Rock. L23, Holman, $188,900.

Benjamin Singleton; Molly Singleton to Kayla Alissa Carson; Jeremy Bettinardi, 10225 Raymond Drive, Little Rock. L15, Park Haven, $187,000.

BT3-Investments, LLC to Meo, LLC, 2815 W. Sixth St., Little Rock. L4 B5, Ferndale, $177,500.

REI Nation, LLC to Kang-Li S. Cheng, L26, Broadmoor North, $175,000.

Alicia A. Paladino; Estate Of Paul A. Honeck (dec'd) to Myna Kylene Miller; Estate Of Mark Taylor, L75, Crooked Creek Phase I, $175,000.

James O. Mitchell, II; Corina Selken Mitchell; Corina Selken to Stephen Lyte, 115 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood. L17 B7, Autumnbrook Annex, $175,000.

Doris Abbey to Wang Cao; Dou Mao, 500 Nan Circle, Little Rock. L34, Park Ruby, $174,500.

Jessica R. Dixon; Jessica R. Brown to Joshua D. McCann; Jennifer L. McCann, 200 Boston St., Jacksonville. L38, Graham Settlement, $170,000.

Brooks Bryant Martin; Bryce Martin to Christina M. Carter, 503 Sherwood Ave., Sherwood. L27 B303, Park Hill NLR, $167,000.

HSBC Bank USA, NA to HSBC Bank USA, NA, 10923 Gettysburg Court, Mabelvale. L64, Shiloh II, $165,010.

Angela Kay Shelby; Linda Leigh Meyers to Brittany Marie Pickens, 4509 Rosemont Drive, North Little Rock. L20 B15, Lakewood, $165,000.

Jack M. Wilks to Cory Townley; Mara Townley; Daun Davidson; Thomas A. Ray, 512 N. Beverly Cove, Sherwood. L8 B10, Country Club, $165,000.

The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Kingdom Properties, LLC, 202 Turkey Trot Court, Jacksonville. L91, Northlake Phase II, $165,000.

Charles E. Glenn to Linda L. Brice, 202 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood. L6, Autumnbrook, $165,000.

Sergio Torres; Ruby Varela to Mary Hamby, 11320 Oak Hill Road, Little Rock. Pt SE 10-1S-12W, $165,000.

Dorothy J. Ahring to Gladstone William Bailey, III, 8 Bobolink Circle, Little Rock. L110, Cardinal Heights Section C, $164,850.

Atlantica, LLC to Atlantica, LLC, 6117 Senate Drive, Little Rock. L28, Castlewood, $162,236.

Dario Martinez to Nadja Vawryk Button, 11009 King Arthurs Drive, Little Rock. L171, Yorkwood Phase IV, $157,500.

Hardy Homes, LLC to Annie M. Boyd, 903 Towering Oaks Drive, Jacksonville. L21, Towering Oaks Phase II Tract A Replat, $155,000.

Jesse Stenhouse; Gloria Stenhouse to Teeny Tiny Tot Playhouse Learning Center, LLC, L3-AR, Geyer Springs Apartment Replat, $155,000.

Casey McIntire to Clint Myers; Julia Sampson, 15 Lee Oaks St., Sherwood. L85, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $150,000.

Joseph Patrick Cullivan; The Joseph Patrick Cullivan Revocable Trust to Ernesto Casas, 6208 Tammy Lane, Sherwood. Pt SE SE 9-2N-11W, $150,000.