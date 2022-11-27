Searcy woman dies in 1-vehicle crash

A Searcy woman died in a single-vehicle wreck in White County early Saturday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Tristin Toler, 38, was driving north on Morris School Road around 1 a.m. when the 2019 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left the road, hitting several trees and a fence before going into a ditch and crashing into a culvert, fatally injuring her, according to the report.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.