Police beat: Thieves hit jeweler at Little Rock mall

Thieves hit jeweler

at Little Rock mall

Little Rock police on Saturday were investigating a smash-and-grab theft at a Park Plaza Mall jewelry store that happened the night before, a police spokesman said.

Three men in ski masks entered the Zale's Jewelry in the mall around 8:34 p.m. and made off with some items, although it was not yet clear what they took, spokesman Mark Edwards said.

No one was hurt during the theft.

According to the mall's website, the store's closing time on Fridays is 9 p.m.

Police had no evidence that the thieves had any connection to the burglars that hit the Sissy's Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade at Chenal shopping center Nov. 16, Edwards said, but investigators were looking into the possibility that the two thefts are linked.

The suspects in that theft pepper-sprayed an employee, police have said.