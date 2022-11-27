Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House covid-19 response coordinator. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’“Face the Nation” — Fauci; Polis; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff, former homeland security secretaries. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.