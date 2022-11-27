UA coach readies for shuffling

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman will stack player exit interviews through the first four days of a hectic upcoming week, starting Monday. Pittman and coaching staffs all over the country are bracing for the speed run in December, which could include roster and staff shuffling, bowl practices and national signing day on Dec. 21.

Pittman will try to get a read on who wants to stay, which seniors might be extended and accept an offer to return for their bonus season due to covid-19, which juniors might be declaring for the draft and who might be headed for the transfer portal.

"Without a doubt, there'll be some portal action and all that kind of stuff, us and everybody else in the country," Pittman said after Friday's 29-27 loss at Missouri.

"And then you just have to figure it out. It's there for a reason and you just have to figure out: Obviously, who wants to stay with the program and who wants to transfer out. They have their own reasons and things of that nature. We'll visit with them and try to keep the ones that we need to keep."

The comings and goings are sure to be somewhat dizzying as Pittman and staff try to prepare for the December signing period from Dec. 21-23 and secure a roster for the upcoming bowl game.

Junior linebacker Drew Sanders, who has 9.5 sacks to lead the SEC, would seem a likely choice to declare early, while quarterback KJ Jefferson, receiver Jadon Haselwood and possibly others will have decisions to make.

Some Razorbacks are already off the team, such as defensive back Myles Slusher and receiver Warren Thompson. Others are expected.

Pittman was asked if he expected any "significant contributors" to depart the team.

"Oh, I'm sure there is," he said, before adding, "I mean, heck, I don't know. A lot goes on in the transfer portal, guys. It's more than just playing time or not playing time."

Liberty lean?

Liberty Bowl associate executive director Harold Graeter was in attendance at Friday's game and told Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman "You know how we feel about y'all" just before Pittman went into his postgame media conference.

The Razorbacks had thoughts about being in position for a Las Vegas Bowl appearance with a win at Missouri, but they might not have that opportunity at 6-6.

Pittman said he didn't have a particular bowl in mind for the Hogs, listing several when asked.

"We're really fortunate to get bowl eligible," he said. "The Las Vegas one is earlier, which there's some recruiting things in that one that you would lose some time there. I think the kids would love to go out there and have that time and all that.

"We've got the Liberty Bowl that's right up the road that we respect the people of the Liberty Bowl and all that. Any of those bowls would be wonderful. You've got Texas and you've got Music City, any of those would be wonderful, but they're only good when you win, so we have to get ready to do that."

Arkansas has played in the Liberty Bowl twice in the last 13 years and won both games. The 2009 team with Ryan Mallett at quarterback downed East Carolina 20-17 in Memphis and the 2015 team ran up a 45-23 win over Kansas State there.

7-sack day

Nobody attacked the Razorbacks' passing game like Missouri did, as the Tigers notched seven sacks for 36 yards in losses to continually put the Hogs behind the chains.

"I mean, they had a good game plan," quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "They disguised some things. They brought different stunts and pressures. They had a great game plan versus us and they executed it well."

Arkansas offensive tackle Dalton Wagner agreed.

"Isaiah McGuire, he's a high-level pass rusher, definitely a draft guy, definitely going to play in the league for a long time," Wagner said, referencing the Tigers' defensive end who had two first half sacks. "You know [they] gave us some trouble out on the edge there, but overall we've got to strain. We've got to be better to give KJ a shot to make the plays."

The Tigers got sacks from edge rusher and pressure up the middle as Pittman said the Hogs were physically dominated.

"We couldn't handle the edge," he said. "And when we did handle the edge we got way too much pressure, push in the middle. And there was no place for KJ. There wasn't any room. There wasn't any areas for him to escape."

Sanders' run

Arkansas tailback Raheim Sanders had 47 rushing yards to bring his season total to 1,426, the fourth-highest single-season total in school history.

Only Darren McFadden and Alex Collins have had more rushing yards in a season. McFadden holds the school record with 1,830 in 2007, and he also had 1,647 in 2006. Collins ran for 1,577 yards in 2015 when Sam Pittman was the Hogs' offensive line coach.

Sanders had seven 100-yard rushing games on the season, highlighted by his career-high 232-yard effort in a 42-27 win over Ole Miss on Nov. 19.

Players of the week

Offense

KJ Jefferson

The junior completed 20 of 27 passes for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns while throwing 1 interception. Jefferson also had 38 rushing yards and a touchdown, which included 37 lost yards in sacks.

Defense

LBs Chris Paul and Drew Sanders

In his first career start, the sophomore Paul notched a team-high 9 tackles, including a tackle for loss. Sanders, a junior, recorded 7 tackles, 1 sack for a 6-yard loss and 2 pass breakups.