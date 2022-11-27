UA freshman Smith getting closer to making college debut





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Nick Smith didn't play in the Maui Invitational, but it wasn't hard to miss him on the bench.

Smith, a 6-5 freshman picked as a preseason first-team All-SEC player in voting by the media and coaches, looked to be fully engaged cheering on his teammates as the No. 9 Razorbacks went 2-1 at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center.

Arkansas (5-1) beat Louisville 80-54 and No. 17 San Diego State 78-74 in overtime and lost to No. 10 Creighton 90-87.

Smith, who has yet to make his college debut as he continues to recover from a right knee injury, was as active as any of the Arkansas coaches or staff members on the bench.

"I thought his energy was amazing," Razorbacks junior guard Ricky Council said. "Just watching clips and seeing him on the bench and how excited he is for us is really great.

"Because a lot of people wouldn't be doing that. Some people would just be sitting there waiting to get back on the court. But he's truly acting like a great teammate, and I love to see that."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, speaking on a media call Saturday, didn't say if he expects Smith to play in the Razorbacks' next game against Troy (6-1) at 7 p.m. Monday in Walton Arena.

Musselman also didn't rule Smith out of the game.

"Nick has done a great job of late," Musselman said. "His repetitions in practice have continued to get better and improve.

"His activity level in practice continues to grow. Monday, he'll be evaluated again. He has not been fully cleared, but he did meet [Saturday for] rehab and I think he's meeting with the doctor again Monday."

Musselman said Smith is now doing some team drills in practice.

"[Saturday] we'll be able to get a little bit more active," Musselman said. Certainly [Sunday] will be more active than even today.

"He's moving in the right direction for sure. He's taking his rehab extremely serious. He and [trainer] Matt [Townsend] have spent a ton of time together.

"He's getting closer to playing for sure. On Monday we'll just have to see how he does after the next two days of practice."

Smith is one of three Arkansas freshmen who were McDonald's High School All-Americans along with guard Anthony Black and forward Jordan Walsh.

"Nick's high-spirited," said Black, who averaged 22.3 points in the Maui Invitational games. "He's been a really good teammate.

"We're just going to try to continue to play hard without him, even though we miss him and we know how much better he makes us."

Musselman said he's not surprised by Smith's positive attitude and support of his teammates.

"I don't think there's any doubt Nick is really, really anxious and eager [to play]," Musselman said. "His attitude on the bench, his attitude in film, his attitude at halftime, have been really, really good since he stepped on campus.

"We knew what a great teammate he was in high school. How well liked he was by his teammates.

"Everybody here understands when he's not playing how badly he wants the team to win."

The Razorbacks did limited practice work in Hawaii, playing three games in three days, then the team flew home late Wednesday night, arriving in Fayetteville in time to have Thanksgiving dinner at Musselman's house.

"When you play three games in three nights, you're not going to have any physical contact in practice," Musselman said. "So this will be 48 hours for Nick to be able to continue to test [the knee] and see what his comfort level is, and the doctor's comfort level and the trainer's."

Smith is projected as a top five NBA Draft pick, but he didn't get to show his game on a big stage at the Maui Invitational.

"I just feel for Nick, because he worked so hard in the summer, and he's had to watch games that are big games," Musselman said. "I know he's really anxious to play.

"I think with any of your student-athletes, you always want them to be able to do what they've worked for, which is to get out and play in front of fans and play in front of a national audience.

"Hopefully that time frame for him coming back will happen really soon for him and for our team."

Up next

No. 9 Arkansas men vs. Troy

WHEN 7 p.m. Monday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 5-1, Troy 6-1

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network





Arkansas guard Nick Smith, shown during a practice in July, has not played in a game for the Razorbacks this season, but Coach Eric Musselman has not ruled him out of Monday’s game against Troy. “His activity level in practice continues to grow,” Musselman said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





