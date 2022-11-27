UAFS: Foster finishes University of Arkansas at Fort Smith career strong in final race

FORT SMITH -- It was a storybook setting and ending of a career for University of Arkansas at Fort Smith cross country runner Jordan Foster.

High up in the altitude of the Rocky Mountains with snow on the ground, Foster, a senior, knew the NCAA Division II South Central Region race last weekend very well could be his last in college. He wanted to finally go out on top, leading the school that means so much to him as a Mena native.

Foster knew it wouldn't be an easy task. With the temperature at race time being in the low 30s and snow being a factor, it wasn't ideal for running. He made the most of the opportunity though, leading UAFS for the first time ever in his two-year career.

Foster turned in a 10K time of 36:08.81 for 132nd place to guide the way for a 24th regional finish for UAFS.

"I was super happy to lead the guys, and they were right there with me," Foster said. "They weren't too far behind me. I was so excited to finish first on the team after being second a lot this season. Finishing out in that first spot is very special. Being a team leader is the role I always wanted to be in for this team. I feel like I've done a pretty good job of that."

Foster finished the race just like he wanted with several teammates around him to celebrate. Just two spots behind was Oskar Minick, placing 134th in 36:15.90. The trio of Joaquin Alva (36:49.30, 145th), Eko Tuel (37:02.0, 148th) and Cade Weatherton (37:14.80, 150th) rounded out the top five for the Lions. Corey Maxwell (38:36.00) and Isaac Teague (39:24.50) rounded out the group for UAFS.

Foster said he was proud of himself and his fellow teammates doing the best they could in unideal conditions with Old Man Winter playing a big factor along with the altitude of Denver.

"It wasn't the coldest race ever in my career, but condition-wise it was by far the hardest race I've ever run," Foster said. "It was something I have never experienced before. I definitely had a different mindset heading into that one. Running in the snow is a completely different deal. The day before we ran the race we checked out the course, and we knew it was gonna be a very different day."

Every kid's dream growing up is to look outside and see snow on the ground. That similar child-like enthusiasm was the mindset for the team, and UAFS cross country coach Mason Rhodes couldn't have been happier with the approach from his team.

"I've never seen a course like that," Rhodes said. "You could see the mountains in the background. The course was just beautiful. MSU-Denver did a great job shoveling the trail. The entire course was clear of the snow except for the edges of the path. It was just a fun experience. It was just a perfect experience, and the kids were just excited."

The Lions were short-handed heading into the race with player transfers and other limitations. That didn't stop the group from running the best race possible.

"We ran a smaller team with guys not traveling, so I'm very proud of their effort," Rhodes said. "We ended up beating some schools above our expectations. We had a sophomore, a junior, then just freshmen and seniors. When we go up into the altitude, we know it's going to be slower. There isn't much we can do to change that sadly. I told them to go have fun and do their best. It was a trend all day where there was an opportunity for guys to beat people just ahead of them, and they did it.

"They raced the guys around them and showed they were there to do everything they could."

It was a picture-perfect day to end a very successful career for Foster, who often has his family supporting him at just about every race. Before he transferred to UAFS last year, he ran for University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain. He was a two-time NJCAA Region II individual champion and helped lead the team to two region championships and a 16th place at the NJCAA National Championships.

Despite all those accomplishments, Foster considers this season with the Lions as his finest ever in the sport. He improved on his 152nd place finish with a 10K time of 35:16.7 at the South Central Regional from last year. Foster was throughout the season atop the pack for the Lions at every event.

It hasn't been easy though for Foster, who has been battling injuries throughout his career as a Lion.

"This year has been by far my best running year in my career," Foster said. "It's been crazy. There have been so many days and races with me not knowing how it is going to go. I've had knee issues and sometimes just not feeling too well. To overcome those things, I'm super stoked to put together the year I did for this program."

UAFS incrementally each year has improved on its times in cross country. Foster said he was proud to be a part of the increase to help bring the program along in its quest to put UAFS on the map in cross country.

"It really means a lot for me to run at an in-state school," Foster said. "For UAFS in the past 10-15 years, you can see the year difference and how they have finished. It's only gotten better. I'm super happy I finished my career here and kept the climb going. We have slowly gotten better since I've been here. We wanted to keep it going. With all the young talent they have now, this finish at the regional will be nothing for them in the future.

"They have a chance to do big things."

Rhodes said he wished Foster could've had a more healthy career at UAFS. But there is no doubt about it, Rhodes believes Foster made a big impact with his time as a Lion and couldn't be more proud of him finishing his career leading the team.

"He came in here very competitive but did come in with some injuries," Rhodes said. "His body broke down on him, and it was a tough year last season for him. But he came into this year healthy and fast. But during the last month, his body started to break down. We just did everything we could to keep him feeling fresh. He gutted through that last race and went out on top. With all the work he has put into this, it was very well deserving. It showed his work ethic.

"He is graduating and leaving a legacy behind that he can be proud of. There are no regrets for him."

Jordan Foster



University of Arkansas at Fort Smith women's cross-country runners Rachel Malik (second from left) and Hailey Malik compete during the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville. (Submitted Photo/University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Athletics)



Rachel Malik

