UAPB women’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. North Carolina A&T

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

RECORDS UAPB 1-3; North Carolina A&T 3-2

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;North Carolina A&T

61.8;Points for;74.0

67.5;Points against;58.0

6.3;Rebound margin;12.6

-7.0;Turnover margin;-2.2

37.1;FG pct.;43.5

22.4;3-pt pct.;23.0

60.2;FT pct.;70.3

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

NORTH CAROLINA A&T

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Jazmin Harris, 6-3, Sr.;15.0;8.8

F Talia Davis, 6-0, So.;7.4;2.6

G Maleia Bracone, 5-10, Jr.;15.0;6.8

G Jordyn Dorsey, 5-9, So.;9.5;3.8

G D'Mya Tucker, 5-11, Jr.;7.2;7.4

COACH Tarrell Robinson (192-109 in 11th season at North Carolina A&T and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.;10.8;11.0

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.;9.3;5.8

G Tia Morgan, 5-8, Jr.;3.8;2.8

G Raziya Potter, 5-10, Sr.;7.8;2.5

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.;7.3;3.8

COACH Dawn Thornton (24-59 in four seasons at UAPB and 66-119 in eight seasons overall)

CHALK TALK Today's matchup will be for third place in the Miami Thanksgiving Classic. ... UAPB shot a season-low 15.4% (2 of 13) from beyond the three-point line in its 95-57 loss to Columbia on Friday. The Golden Lions also committed 30 turnovers, which were the most they've had in a game all season. ... North Carolina A&T has seven players averaging at least six points. ... The Golden Lions will travel to SMU on Tuesday and play three games in California before returning home Dec. 19. ... The Aggies had won three games in a row before losing to Miami 97-54 just two hours after UAPB's loss to Columbia.

– Erick Taylor