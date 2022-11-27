Ukrainians mark Stalin’s famine





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned his missile arsenal on civilian infrastructure in an effort to shatter Ukrainian resolve and force Kyiv to bend to his will, leaving millions in darkness and cold, threatening access to clean water and compromising the nation's health care system.

But when Ukrainians across the country lit candles at 4 p.m. Saturday to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, which means "death by hunger" in Ukrainian, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Ukrainians would not allow history to repeat itself.

Soviet leader Josef Stalin engineered a famine 90 years ago designed to break the will of Ukrainians opposed to the Kremlin's farming policies. He turned the grain-rich breadbasket of Europe into a land of starvation, deprivation and death.

"Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now -- with darkness and cold," Zelenskyy said. "We cannot be broken. Our fire will not go out. We will conquer death again."

This time, he said, the world would not be silent.

Zelenskyy was joined by European leaders in the gilded halls of Mariinsky Palace, the ceremonial home of the president of Ukraine that was commissioned in 1744 by Empress Elizabeth Petrovna of Russia, to announce a new "grain from Ukraine" initiative, using the potent symbolism of the day to pledge to support nations struggling to feed their people.

"Even as the country struggles with food shortages, devastated farmland and widespread blackouts, we will never forget our role as a responsible global citizen, especially having experienced famine as a nation ourselves," Zelenskyy said.

At least 20 nations have pledged more than $150 million to fund the effort to deliver 60 Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain to some of the world's poorest countries next year to feed roughly 1 million people.

That includes Hungary, which has frustrated its NATO allies by remaining friendly with the Kremlin. But Hungarian President Katalin Novak became the country's highest official Saturday to travel to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.

The visit by Novak came just days before the European Union was scheduled to make a final decision on whether to release billions in frozen funding for Hungary. She noted that Hungary had "150,000 reasons" to support Ukraine, a reference to the country's ethnic Hungarian population.

"I am horrified by what is happening in our neighborhood," she said, noting that Putin's responsibility for the war was "crystal clear."

But it was Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte who drew a clear connection between the events of the past and what Morawiecki called the "imperial terror" of this war.

"If we allow Putin to continue, he will become the Stalin of the 21st century," he said.

Far too few people knew the history of the Holodomor, Simonyte said, and it was the duty of the world's nations to stop Russia's "grotesque plans" to commit another genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Exports from Ukraine have resumed under a U.N.-brokered deal but have still been far short of pre-war levels, driving up global prices. Last year, Ukraine and Russia provided around 30% of the world's exported wheat and barley, 20% of its corn and over 50% of its sunflower oil, the U.N. has reported.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country, with the U.N.'s World Food Program, will provide an additional $15.6 million for further grain shipments from Ukraine.

The United States is among the 17 nations that recognize the Holodomor as an act of genocide and Zelenskyy urged other nations to follow suit.

Scholz marked the commemoration by drawing parallels with the impact of the war on Ukraine on world markets.

"Today, we stand united in stating that hunger must never again be used as a weapon," Scholz said in a video message. "That is why we cannot tolerate what we are witnessing: The worst global food crisis in years with abhorrent consequences for millions of people -- from Afghanistan to Madagascar, from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa."

Scholz spoke as a cross-party group of lawmakers in Germany are seeking to pass a parliamentary resolution next week that would recognize the 1930s famine as "genocide."

Today, with soldiers huddled in freezing trenches, nationwide missile attacks on critical infrastructure, daily shelling tearing apart towns and cities stretching across a 600-mile front line and millions struggling to stay warm, Ukrainian officials sought to use the shared suffering of the past to inspire endurance today -- including for those now living under Russian occupation.

Petro Andriushchenko, an exiled adviser to the mayor of the occupied city of Mariupol, said Russian forces destroyed the monument honoring the victims of the Holodomor even as hundreds of people now had to resort to lining up for bread.

"As in the past century, the Russians continue to destroy Ukrainians and destroy them with hunger," he said.

FLEEING KHERSON

Amid the hardship, there were glimmers of recovery. For the first time since Russian soldiers blew up much of the infrastructure in the southern Kherson region as they departed two weeks ago, authorities said Saturday that the electricity supply had been restored.

That still left more than 6 million households without power after another deadly barrage of Russian airstrikes this past week that further damaged an already battered national grid. That was down from 12 million Wednesday -- the day of the strikes, Zelenskyy said.

Fleeing shelling, civilians streamed Saturday out of Kherson -- the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier.

A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a mile or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson.

Days of intensive shelling by Russian forces prompted a bittersweet exodus: Many civilians were happy that their city had been won back, but lamented that they couldn't stay.

"It is sad that we are leaving our home," said Yevhen Yankov, as a van he was in inched forward. "Now we are free, but we have to leave, because there is shelling, and there are dead among the population."

Poking her head out from the back, Svitlana Romanivna added: "We went through real hell. Our neighborhood was burning, it was a nightmare. Everything was in flames."

Emilie Fourrey, emergency project coordinator for aid group Doctors Without Borders in Ukraine, said an evacuation of 400 patients of Kherson's psychiatric hospital, which is situated near both an electrical plant and the frontline, had begun Thursday and was set to continue in the coming days.

Ukraine in recent days has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire and drone attacks, with the shelling especially intense in Kherson.

In a Telegram post, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Saturday that more than 3,000 specialists for a local utility continued to work "around the clock" and had succeeded in restoring heat to more than more than 90% of residential buildings. While about one-quarter of Kyiv residents remained without electricity, he said water service had been returned to all in the city.

The scramble to restore power came as Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo met Saturday with Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"This might be a difficult winter," he said, alluding to Belgium's contributions of generators, and support for schools and hospitals in Ukraine, as well as military aid such as "fuel, machine guns, propelled artillery and so on."

"And by standing here, we hope that we provide you hope and resilience in fighting through this difficult period."

Information for this article was contributed by Marc Santora and Cassandra Vinograd of The New York Times and by Sam Mednick and Jamey Keaten of The Associated Press.





People light candles and lay flowers Saturday at the monument of the victims of the Holodomor, or “death by hunger,” in Kyiv, Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians died in the Russia-imposed famine in the 1930s. More photos at arkansasonline.com/ukrainemonth9/. (AP/Andrew Kravchenko)











Gallery: Images from Ukraine and Russia, month 9







