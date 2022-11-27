Voting centers

Early voting begins Tuesday in the runoff elections for municipal and school board elections. Election day is Dec. 6.

Voters may vote at any center in their county of residence. Voter must provide a form of photo identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

Here are the early and election day voting sites for Benton and Washington counties:

BENTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 5.

• Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

• County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 5.

• Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Election day voting will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the following sites:

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista

• New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road

• Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road

• St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane

Bentonville

• First Presbyterian Church, 901 N.E. J St.

• C7 Church, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd.

• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St.

Cave Springs

• Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave.

Lowell

• Moose Lodge, 215 W. Apple Blossom Rogers

Rogers

• Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road

• Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Farmington

• Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St.

Springdale

• Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St.

• Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road

• Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road

• First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St.

• Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road

• Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, D1