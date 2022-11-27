Walker fired by Pittman

Pittman fires Walker

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has fired football strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker, multiple sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday.

The move came one day after the Razorbacks concluded the regular season with a 29-27 loss at Missouri to fall to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play.

Pittman emphasized the Razorbacks were "physically dominated" in the loss, their third in four games.

In March, Walker received a raise to $425,000 per year and an extension through February 2024. It was the second consecutive offseason Walker received a pay raise. His salary also increased after he received interest from South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer following the 2020 season.

Walker was one of Pittman's first hires at Arkansas in December 2019 after the pair spent time together on Coach Kirby Smart's Georgia coaching staff.

Walker was the associate strength and conditioning coach for the Bulldogs for three years. He previously worked in a similar role at Wisconsin.

Walker played football at Wisconsin and was a member of the Badgers' 12-1 team that defeated Arkansas 17-14 in the Capital One Bowl to end the 2006 season.

