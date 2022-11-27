Weather service: Storms in Arkansas’ forecast with possibility for tornadoes, damaging winds, hail

Meteorologists are predicting severe storms for much of Arkansas on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, the National Weather service said.

The weather service in North Little Rock said in a news briefing on Friday that the state has an "increased potential for severe weather," that includes damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

"Despite ongoing model uncertainties, confidence in the potential for severe weather, including all severe storm hazards, remains higher than average for early next week," the weather service said.

The weather service said the Storm Prediction Center shows a 15% risk -- equal to at least a slight risk -- of severe thunderstorms across central parts of the state. A slight risk means scattered severe storms are possible, according to a tweet from the weather service.

According to the weather service, the Storm Prediction Center shows a 30% risk, equivalent to at least an enhanced risk, for southern Arkansas. An enhanced risk is defined as a chance of numerous severe, persistent and widespread storms, the tweet said.

Rain is forecast across most of the state. There is a 20% chance of rain in the Fort Smith area, 50% in Little Rock and 70% in an area stretching from El Dorado to West Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

The likelihood of severe weather comes just as the weather service's Central Arkansas radar, located at the North Little Rock airport, is set to go offline for two weeks as it receives upgrades.

In its absence, radars in Springfield, Mo.; Millington, Tenn.; Brandon, Miss.; Shreveport, La.; and Fort Smith will step in.