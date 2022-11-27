Young Hornets sting Senators for title

Maumelle's youth may have turned a sharp corner Saturday night on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Underclassmen Markalon Rochelle, Jacob Lanier and Jordan Harris combined for 54 points to help the Hornets take down Joe T. Robinson 90-56 and win the Jammin' for Jerseys championship at the Jack Stephens Center.

Maumelle (4-1) dropped a 71-69 decision to the Senators in a benefit scrimmage on Nov. 5, but were much more efficient in the rematch, particularly its young core.

"They're six games older now," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "Even in that benefit game with Robinson, there were some bright spots, but the youth showed. It was tied at the half, and then we were down 20 at the end of the third. We came back and ended up losing by a bucket, but it was a sign of youth and inexperience.

"The guys are starting to figure some things out, though. We've still got a long way to go, but we're getting better."

Shook knew he'd have a young group this year after losing the bulk of last season's group to graduation, but that inexperience is packed with talent, and it showed against Robinson (2-4).

Rochelle, a sophomore, finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals, and Lanier, a freshman, had 17 points and 4 assists. Harris, also a freshman, ended with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks as the Hornets pulled away in the second half.

The teams were tied 13-13 with 2:33 left in the first quarter before Maumelle scored nine of the final 11 points of the period, with Rochelle finishing off the rally with a steal and dunk just before the horn sounded.

The Hornets were able to sustain a comfortable lead in the second quarter despite just making 6 of 20 (30%) shots, with Rochelle and Lanier combining for 11 points. Robinson was within 38-31 with 56 seconds left in the first half after a short jumper from Bryson Calamese, but Maumelle quickly scored the last four points to take a 42-31 lead into halftime.

Maumelle didn't let up in the second half and eventually used a 13-2 flurry, capped by a dunk from Lanier, to build a 62-40 lead by the midway point of the third quarter. The Hornets continued to pile on in the fourth until a basket from Harris eventually invoked a running clock.

"We knew [Robinson] ended up going down to the wire with Dardanelle on Friday so we talked about how we were going to press, play fast and do what we do," Shook explained. "We knew they were going to give us everything they had, but we also felt that their legs were going to run out. I felt we did what we were supposed to do.

"We're still young, but we're 180 degrees different that what we were six games ago."

Gavin Raath had 17 points, and Calamese scored 12 points for the Senators.

DARDANELLE 74, VALLEY SPRINGS 52

Dardanelle (5-2) used a 9-1 run early in the third quarter to break away.

Braden Tanner scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in that decisive third period for the Sand Lizards, who rebounded from Friday's loss to Joe T. Robinson. Rod Chaten had 18 points, and both Christian Alvarado and Chase Jordan ended with eight points each for Dardanelle.

Levi Carey scored 22 points, and Kaden Horn contributed 11 points for Valley Springs (8-7), which faced a 33-23 deficit at the half.

GIRLS

VALLEY SPRINGS 51, MAUMELLE 44

Macy Willis led the way with 23 points for Valley Springs (8-5), which trailed 16-11 in the second quarter before a putback from Savannah Ketchum started a 13-0 run that put the Lady Tigers in front to stay and win the girls championship.

Tayla Trammell had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals while Ketchum finished with 8 points, 18 rebounds and 8 blocks as Valley Springs was able to hold on despite turning the ball over 17 times.

India Robinson had 9 points and 5 rebounds, and Mia Winston accounted for 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals for Maumelle (2-6). The Lady Hornets ran off six points in a 12-second span, capped by Khyndal Alexander's three-pointer with 4:29 to go in the second quarter, that gave them that 16-11 lead. But Ketchum's bucket, followed by a technical foul on Maumelle, handed the momentum back to the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Hornets shot just 2 of 20 (10%) in the final quarter yet were within 46-42 with just over three minutes left in the game. But Willis knocked down enough free throws late to keep Valley Springs out front.

DARDANELLE 63, MILLS 44

Stevie Tanner knocked down six three-pointers and finished with 21 points as Dardanelle (3-2) took home third-place honors.

Bethani Walter scored 12 points and Savannah Williams followed with 10 points for the Lady Sand Lizards, who closed the second quarter on a 13-3 run to open up a 41-17 lead at halftime. Audry Rowan had 7 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for Dardanelle as well.

Jordan Gregory tallied a game-high 28 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for Mills (2-5), which got off to a rough start by missing 11 of its first 12 shots.

OTHER ROUNDUPS

Boys

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

BLYTHEVILLE 54, ST. PAUL (CALIF.) 49

Shamar Marshall scored 16 points for Class 4A No. 1 Blytheville (5-0), which picked up its fourth victory in four days in Peoria, Illinois.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Rashaud Marshall, who led the event in rebounding, blocks and steals, had 14 points while Jeremiah Wells added 10 points for the Chickasaws.

Maurice Wright had 28 points for St. Paul (4-1).

Girls

FAST BREAK CLASSIC

QUITMAN 68, NEMO VISTA 45

Silver Mulliniks turned in 17 points in a 23-point win for Quitman (4-0) in the opening round of its tournament.

Cailyn Sullivan added 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

Kailynn Garis had a game-high 20 points for Nemo Vista (7-5). Addy Peebles tallied 14 points.