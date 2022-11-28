Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration revokes license of medical marijuana cultivator

The director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration, Doralee Chandler, issued an order Monday revoking the license for medical marijuana cultivator River Valley Relief, LLC.

The decision comes after a ruling earlier this month from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright that ordered River Valley Relief’s license be revoked. The judge said state regulators shouldn't have issued a license to the Fort Smith cultivator.

In his order, Wright said state regulators should reissue the license to a qualified applicant.

Bennett “Storm” Nolan, one of the businessmen behind River Valley Relief, will have the opportunity to appeal the decision when the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board meets Dec. 21.

The dispute over River Valley Relief’s cultivation license began with a lawsuit filed in January 2021 by 2600 Holdings, LLC, which claimed it had been wrongly passed over for a cultivation license in favor of River Valley Relief.