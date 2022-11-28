Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 14

Carolina's Mexican Grill

2010 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Salsa at the server station is at 51 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Ceiling tiles around the exhaust hood and some in the side store room missing.

El Pueblito De La Caja

14340 Arkansas 12, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Queso at 108 degrees. Queso reheated to 165 degrees prior to hot-holding. Consumer advisory is not on the menu. Sour cream containers were used to store food items. Posted permit expired Feb. 28, 2022.

Founders Classical Academy

1302 Melissa Drive, Suite 112, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips for sanitizer.

Meld Kitchen

1120 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 152, Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs and raw fish stored above ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler. Dish machine dispensing chlorine less than 25 ppm for sanitizing. Sanitizer in wipe bucket at 100 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

Mercy Hospital

2710 Rife Medical Lane, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No advisory on the breakfast menu for eggs in the dining room service area.

Taqueria El Cunado

2850 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: A water hose for cleaning the floor is hooked up to the handsink closest to the dish washing area. Permit expired 7/31/2021.

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of dust on fans in walk-in cooler. Accumulation of growth on plastic chute plate of ice machine.

Waffle House

2723 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Gravy not at 135 degrees or above. Gravy is in a double pan. The water in the steam well cannot reach the pan of gravy. Raw shell eggs are not marked with the use-by/discard time.

Noncritical violations: Fly strips in the back room above the area of the three-compartment sink where utensils are served. Shelves in multiple refrigeration units are rusty and no longer in good condition or easily cleanable. Floor tiles around the floor drain, the dishwasher drain, door threshold and under the dirty dish area are loose or missing grout causing standing dirty water. Open employee food stored above facility food in the back two-door cooler.

Zaxby's

190 Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Doors and handles of the two-door cooler and the walk-in cooler handle visibly dirty. Floor under the ice machine is wet and has trash (cups, straws, paper towels, etc.) under it. Permit not posted, but facility is in the process of interior lobby remodel/painting.

Nov. 15

Antojitos Arcoiris

817 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Handwashing sink has dishes in it and is not accessible. Foods are not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Wooden board under the shaved ice machine is not smooth and easily cleanable. Removed carpet from inside the shed and the plywood from the other. Exhaust vent visibly dirty.

Asian Fresh Super Market

203 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Food employees did not wash hands prior to glove use. Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. Pork being held at 97 degrees, cream cheese wontons being held at 83 degrees, stir-fry noodles being held at 74 degrees in hot-holding. BBQ pork steam buns being held at 68 degrees and BBQ pork sandwiches being held at 69 degrees on display.

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available at time of inspection for sanitizer being used on site. Condensation leak in walk-in freezer, condensation buildup on boxes of food.

Crepes And Omelets Cafe

401 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available at time of inspection.

El Pueblo

1549 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Kitchen handsink filled with dishes and utensils. Cellphone resting on cutting board that employee used to cut produce without first cleaning and sanitizing.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Ice scoops being stored in ice machine with handle buried in ice.

Food Therapy

731 Cortland St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Chicken and dumplings under time as a control with no documented time.

Noncritical violations: None

Lin's Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of food grime on door handles of cold-holding units and light switches.

McDonald's

100 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup in front of door to walk-in freezer.

Outlaw Grill

714 Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Food truck did not have water. Observed the food truck did not have water due to the cold weather. The water hose would not stay connected to the food truck.

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Siloam Cafe

906 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Not all food in the two-door refrigerator is at 41 degrees or below. Consumer advisory is on the menu, but the items needing a consumer advisory are not marked.

Noncritical violations: Utensil used for cutting biscuits is no longer in good condition.

Taco Bell

207 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Freezer door will not close, condensation on boxes of food in walk-in freezer.

The Witching Hour

704 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Handsink blocked with cleaning items.

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips.

Vega's Restaurant

1555 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Nov. 16

28 Springs Restaurant

100 E. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration at the three-compartment sink is not registering any concentration. Some foods in the walk-in cooler exceed the seven-day use-by or discard-by date marked on the item.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink at the bar has a strainer in it. It is not accessible for handwashing. Scoops in the bulk bins in the baking area are laying down in the product. Risers used under the preparation table are covered with foil. Temperature indicator gauge on the dish machine final rinse cycle is not registering the temperature. Floor in the dish area and parts of the kitchen/prep area is pitted and no longer in good condition. Permit posted is expired. Permit fee has not been paid.

Bar Cleeta

110 N.W. Second St., Suite 110, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager available at time of inspection.

Elks Lodge 2144

2800 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certified food manager documentation expired. Posted permit expired.

Kum & Go

816 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Los 3 Catrachos

401 S. Bloomington St., Suite 7, Lowell

Critical violations: Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Spoon being kept in container of chicken with handle touching food. No test strips available for sanitizer at time of inspection.

Chola Cafe

2502 S.W. 14th St., Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside of squeeze bottles at cooking station have an accumulation of food residue.

Pho Palace

1402 Shane Lane, Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Multiple handles of scoops touching food in sugar, salt and other dry goods containers. Permit expired 9/30/2022.

Siloam Springs High School - Basketball Concessions

700 Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Hot dog in the refrigerator at 43 degrees. Hot dogs in the main part are at 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Tropical Smoothie

101 Monument St., Lowell

Critical violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sink near dish area.

Noncritical violations: None

Nov. 17

Bentonville Dive

115 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips. Permit expired January of 2022.

Bentonville Taco & Tamale

101 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Enchiladas cooling are stacked four to six high in sheet pans on cooling rack in walk-in cooler.

Deflo's Group

56 Holly Drive, Apt. B, Bentonville

Critical violations: Cheese and milk in cooler being held at 44 degrees. Beans in refrigerator being held at 45 degrees. Squirt bottle and jug of sanitizer not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar General Store

548 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Packages of raw bacon stored above milk and orange juice in the back room cooler.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the milk cooler customer area. Interior, door and handle of the customer milk cooler is visibly dirty. Milk cooler in the back is visibly dirty inside and out. Repeat violation. Permit posted is expired. Permit fee has not been paid.

Early Bird Tacos

355 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration is not strong enough. Should be 50-100 ppm. Rice was not at 135 degrees at the top of the pan. Sausage in the top cold-holding is 49 degrees. The sausage was cooked in the morning. Beef in the top part of the cold-holding is 42-43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Cooked beans in the bottom of the prep table at 135 degrees, cooked this morning. Beans were not cooled properly prior to placing in the prep table. Food employee wearing jewelry on the wrist working with open food. Not all employees wearing effective food restraints. Wiping cloths sanitizer is not strong enough. Should be 50-100 ppm. Food debris in the sanitizer solution at the three-compartment sink.

For The Love

216 N. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 10/31/22.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

2100 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Items labeled "keep frozen" are not date marked when pulled from the freezer and put in the refrigerator. Spray bottles that were previously used for Comet Bathroom Cleaner are being reused for other chemicals.

Noncritical violations: Employee pulled hair back in a ponytail but did not put on a hat or hair net.

Oven & Tap

215 S. Main St., Suite 3, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certified food manager left facility. Other certification are only food handlers. No chlorine test strips available for dish machine.

Oz Smokehouse

113 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Restrooms lacking proper handwash signage. No paper towels available at kitchen handsink.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of tortillas being stored directly on floor near back entrance.

Preacher's Son

201 N.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fans in walk-in cooler have a dust accumulation.

Son's Cuisine

1201 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Raw proteins being stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerators.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Posted permit expired.

The Fire Truck

405 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager information. No test strips could be located during inspection.

The Kids Studio

5516 W. Walsh Lane, Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizing solution measuring 0 ppm in warewashing machine.

Noncritical violations: None

Wright's Barbecue

5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at time of inspection at handwashing sink on serving line. Sanitizer bottle in smoker area not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Bottles of vinegar and sauce not labeled in smoker area. Boxes of chicken being kept on floor in walk-in cooler.

Nov. 18

Loafin Joe's

623 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection. Permit expired.

The Sous Chef

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 21, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee drink cups on food prep/storage surfaces.

Yeyo's El Alma De Mexico

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 41, Bentonville

Critical violations: Bar handsink lacking handwashing signage. Handsink nearest mop sink lacking paper towels.

Noncritical violations: No test strips available. Permit expired.

Nov. 19

Oriental Food Market

399 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food on the shelves labeled with a price. Person in charge said the food was made by someone else for a specific customer(s) and they are just holding it for that customer(s) to pick up. According to the owner, the orders are already paid for and no money transaction takes place. Food is not being held in any temperature control.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 14 -- Pho Thanh Restaurant, 1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Nov. 15 -- Crepes Paulette, 100 S.W. Eighth St., Suite 4, Bentonville; Living Hope Eating Disorder Treatment Center, 111 S.E. 22nd St., Suite 11, Bentonville

Nov. 16 -- Azul Tequila Bistro, 111 N. Main St., Bentonville; Beef 'O' Brady's, 2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 108, Bentonville; Berretto, 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Beach Barbezque, 1080 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Nov. 17 -- Nosh Food - Mobile, 400 S. Dodson Road, Apt. 17302, Rogers; Primrose School, 3724 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Rope Hounds - Mobile, 407 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Shiloh Christian School - PH Campus, 5413 Pinnacle Point Drive, Rogers

Nov. 18 -- Skylight Cinema / The Cutting Room, 350 S.W. A St., Bentonville