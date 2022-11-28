Boston hurt in So. Carolina blowout

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina's game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win.

Kamila Cardoso added 11 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina. It was the 6-7 forward's eighth career double-double.

Boston, the reigning Associated Press Player of the Year, took a hard fall on a drive to the basket late in the second quarter and needed several moments to stand up. Soon after, she headed to the locker room before the period ended.

Boston did not come out for the start of the third quarter, returning to the bench midway through the period with a walking boot on her right foot. Boston spent the rest of the game cheering on her teammates, who improved to 6-0 this season and 5-0 all-time against the Pirates.

No. 2 STANFORD 68, HAWAII 39

HONOLULU -- Ashten Pretchel scored 12 of her season-high 17 points in the first half to help Stanford easily defeat Hawaii on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

The Cardinal (7-1) erased an early deficit and held the Rainbow Wahine (1-6) to a season-low scoring output.

Pretchel came off the bench and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including hitting five three-pointers.

NO. 3 UCONN 86, NO. 9 IOWA 79

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally UConn past Iowa in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women's tournament.

Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards (20 points, 13 rebounds) and three other Huskies (5-0) scoring in double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament.

Iowa (5-2) star Caitlin Clark had 25 points, and Kate Martin added 20.

NO. 4 OHIO STATE 105, NORTH ALABAMA 67

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead Ohio State past North Alabama.

The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring.

North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter.

No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 73, No. 5 IOWA STATE 64

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Deja Kelly scored 29 points to power North Carolina to a 17-point comeback over Iowa State and win in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.

Kennedy Todd-Williams added 17 points to help the Tar Heels (6-0) complete the comeback and remain undefeated on the season. Alyssa Ustby contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Stephanie Soares led the Cyclones (5-1) with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 11 VIRGINIA TECH 89, LONGWOOD 28

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood (1-5).

Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points, making 4 of 5 three-pointers.

NO. 14 MARYLAND 87, PITTSBURGH 63

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Abby Meyers scored 12 of her 23 points in Maryland's 36-point third quarter and the Terrapins rolled past Pittsburgh (5-2) to finish the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Brinae Alexander hit 3 three-pointers in the Terps' biggest quarter of the season and was 5 of 7 from distance to finish with 17 points. Lavender Briggs contributed 10 points as the three transfers had their biggest outputs of the season for Maryland. Shyanne Sellers added 13 points for the Terrapins (6-2), who went 2-1 in the tournament.

No. 18 OREGON 86, MICHIGAN STATE 78

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Endyia Rogers scored 19 points, including critical back-to-back three-pointers in the fourth quarter, Phillipina Kyei had a double-double with career highs and Oregon held off Michigan State in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Isaline Alexander scored 15 points and Ekh had 12 for the Spartans.

NO. 19 TEXAS 74, PRINCETON 50

AUSTIN, Texas -- Sonya Morris scored 15 points, Taylor Jones notched a double-double and Texas breezed to a victory over Princeton (3-2).

Morris sank 5 of 10 shots from the floor with two three-pointers for Texas (3-3). Jones finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rori Harmon had 11 points and Aaliyah Moore scored 10.

The Longhorns picked up their second consecu after a three-game losing streak. Texas fell 16 spots in the AP poll.

No. 22 MICHIGAN 84, No. 21 BAYLOR 75

ESTERO, Fla. -- Emily Kiser scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds, Laila Phelia added 20 points and Michigan scored the final 11 points to beat Baylor in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Maddie Nolan scored seven of her 12 points in a 20-5 run over the final four-plus minutes and Leigha Brown finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Michigan (7-0).

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 105, EASTERN KENTUCKY 71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Rickea Jackson scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and Tennessee coasted to a win over Eastern Kentucky (4-3).

Jordan Horston added 14 points for the Lady Vols (4-4), Jillian Hollingshead and Tamari Key had 13 each and while Karoline Striplin added 10.

Antwainette Walker scored 18 points for the Colonels (4-3).

NO. 23 VILLANOVA 72, SOUTH FLORIDA 50

ESTERO, Fla. -- Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points to surpass 2,000 for her career and Villanova used a hot start to beat South Florida (7-2) in the third-place game at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Siegrist scored 13 points in the first half and 10 in the third quarter as the Wildcats (6-1) took a 58-36 lead.

Sammie Puisis scored 17 points for the Bulls.

SWAC WOMEN

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 65, UAPB 59

Two free throws from Maleia Bracone snapped a 56-56 tie and led to a game-closing run to clinch a victory for North Carolina A&T on Sunday during the Miami Thanksgiving Classic at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Bracone finished with 10 points and six assists for the Aggies, who trailed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 56-52 with less than three minutes to go in the game before tying it with back-to-back baskets from Laila Acox and Nyah Willis. North Carolina A&T (4-2) then scored nine of the final 12 points to complete the comeback.

Willis had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, and Jazmin Harris added 9 points and 10 rebounds as the Aggies scored 20 points off 20 turnovers and held the Golden Lions to just one three-point field goal. North Carolina A&T also hit 23 of 61 (37.7%) shots for the game.

Maori Davenport scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for UAPB (1-4).Jelissa Reese also had 13 points.