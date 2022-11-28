Cookie Walk set for Saturday at Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- People are encouraged to mark their calendars for Saturday, and join hundreds of hungry holiday shoppers at Highlands United Methodist Church for Bella Vista's Cookie Walk, according to event organizers.

Visitors will also be treated to the Sweet Shoppe and many craft items that will be for sale during the event.

The Cookie Walk will be held from 8-11 a.m. While waiting their turn to walk the walk, visitors can stop by the Coffee Shoppe for baked goods and coffee. Everyone is encouraged to shop early for homemade soup at the Soup Shoppe, organizers said.

There will be items to purchase at the Craft Boutique, where numerous handcrafted items will be offered for sale.

All proceeds from the Cookie Walk, Sweet Shoppe and Craft Boutique support the church's ministries and missions, including outreach to local charities, organizers said. More than $65,000 has been donated to nonprofit causes such as the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, Angel Tree and area schools.

Visitors to the Cookie Walk pay $12 to select a decorated 2-pound container, which they can fill with an assortment of homemade cookies. There will be thousands of cookies to choose from, and the containers make ideal Christmas gifts, organizers said.

In addition, a variety of candies, breads, jams, jellies and soup mixes will be available from the Sweet Shoppe.

Highlands Church, a United Methodist Congregation, is located at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.