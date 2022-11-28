DEAR HELOISE: I hate Black Friday. Yes, there are a lot of great sales to lure customers into the various stores, but I still hate the crazy rush and sometimes the fighting that goes on when two or more customers want the one remaining big screen TV.

If you're lucky enough to find a parking spot, most of us will still have to take a long hike to the mall. Parking is another area where people get so territorial! Last year on Black Friday, I saw two women screaming at each other over who saw the parking space first.

Since Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, many people also run to the grocery store to replenish their empty shelves with various items. You might think, "Well, thankfully, grocery stores don't have the Black Friday madness." But what they often have is a shortage of carts, and usually, they've run out of certain things due to the holiday cooking. My own local grocery store didn't have a single egg last year or this year after Thanksgiving. I guess "egg mania" hit our town rather hard. I finally managed to trade two rolls of toilet paper for four eggs from a neighbor.

Personally, I'd rather skip the crowd and order online. No parking problems, and no fighting over a toy my kids won't play with by the first day of summer. I stay home that day and relax. I figure any store that tries to get customers in on Black Friday is hoping they will buy several other items while there, and who can blame them? The post-Thanksgiving to Pre-Christmas time is the life blood of many retailers. So, best of luck to one and all during this busy holiday season!

-- Susan B., Houston

DEAR HELOISE: I live on a rural post office route. Because it's so hard to reach the mail that is put too far back in the mailbox when you're in your car or when it's dark late at night, I put a stiff place mat in my mailbox. Now when I want to get my mail, I simply slide out the stiff mat, and it makes getting the mail so much easier. I've been doing this for about five years now.

-- Jean H.,

Bessemer City, N.C.

DEAR READER: That's a great idea! For many people, getting their mail out of the mailbox is a hassle, especially if they usually drive up to their mailbox. Some of us don't have arms long enough to reach the very back of the mailbox.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

DEAR READERS: Did you run out of wrapping paper? Here are a few ideas as substitutes for wrapping paper:

• Tie a silk scarf around the package.

• Use the Sunday funny papers.

• Use a map.

• Depending on the gift size, use a pillowcase and tie a ribbon around the opening.

DEAR READERS: It's getting very cold outside now, so be sure to bring all of your pets and plants indoors. Remember, pets are members of the family and need shelter and protection from the cold.