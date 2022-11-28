Hogs to host transfer receiver for visit

Former Texas A&M-Commerce receiver Andrew Armstrong plans to officially visit Arkansas on Dec. 9-11.

Players from the Football Championship Subdivision were able to enter the transfer portal beginning Nov. 21. Players from the Football Bowl Subdivision can’t enter the portal until Dec. 5.

Armstrong announced his plans to transfer on Nov. 22. He reported an offer from the Razorbacks last week.

“They sounded very excited with me on the phone talking with them, and that got me even more excited,” Armstrong said about why he wants to visit Arkansas.

Armstrong, 6-6 and 189 pounds, also has offers from Miami, Wisconsin, Utah, North Carolina State, Missouri, Kansas, Purdue, Indiana and Washington State.

He had 15 receptions for 297 yards and 3 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last season, and 62 catches for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns this year. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Armstrong, who played at Dallas Bishop Dunne before signing with the Lions, said the trip to Arkansas is his lone visit planned at this time.

“I want to see the campus and facilities they have to offer, and also meet all the coaches and players,” he said.