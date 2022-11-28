



Happy birthday (Nov. 28): Vigor is your name this year. As you lead with your winning attitude, most people will be either swept into your charisma or afraid to tell you no. Choose projects carefully because you'll apply tremendous energy and learn quickly what works. With loved ones on the same page, you can't lose. The windfall comes in spring.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The reason you will soar as a leader is that you are wide-awake. You proceed cautiously in ordinary things, giving you a great advantage over those who tumble haplessly, confidently forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): While it would be convenient to give everyone the same automatic response, it clashes with your style. You see each person as an individual with unique needs and you cater your responses to make a personalized connection.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have something important to say. Believe it. When people aren't listening, tell them to listen and they will.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll interact with no-nonsense types, but resist their frame. Nonsense is fun. Dare to be silly and revel in it. When it comes down to it, this life won't fit logical frames anyway, so you may as well be a little silly in your experience of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your work ethic is solid. Loved ones put you to task. No one is asking you to succeed, but everyone will be rooting for you as you try to succeed. It is among the most thrilling human experiences to be or see someone getting the goal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take your openings. Act in the moment it's most needed. Recognize that loveliness has a time frame, and when it's good, don't wait for it to get better. "Lilies that fester smell far worse than weeds." — William Shakespeare

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Being hard on yourself may produce extraordinary results, but it also causes extraordinary problems. Instead, release yourself from expectations. You really don't have to do anything at all. You have options and freedom of choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The inside of your head is thoroughly organized. You may not always understand the system, and sometimes things do get lost, but there's a good reason your mind functions as it does. Embrace the quirks of your thought patterns.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You know what it's like to be taken for granted. It's hard to participate wholeheartedly when others aren't seeing you. You'll try to give more love than you were shown. You'll express appreciation the way you wish it was given to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When someone doesn't understand what's being offered or can't immediately see how it applies to them, their response will be a no. It may take several drafts to get it right, but it's worth the work to make an offer that's a clear fit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your worth is beyond what you do for others. You'll be compensated and appreciated for emotional contribution, but this still has nothing to do with your core worth, which is infinite. Don't buy into the fickle economics of the world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Enjoy yourself. If you don't feel good around someone, notice your feelings and move. How should you best use your leisure? Where should you go and whom to include? A single good answer will solve dozens of questions simultaneously.

THE MARS AND SATURN SOCIAL

Mars and Saturn align to test our social skills and advance the interests of those who test well. The secret to people is simple: They want to feel important and will gravitate to getting their need of status and attention met. Figuring out what helps another person feel tended to is the tricky part, though far less tricky under the current air sign trine.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

In "The Problem with Jon Stewart," Stewart brings together those affected by issues and creates a discussion aimed at solutions. He is a Sagittarius with natal moon and Mercury in the sophisticated sign of Sagittarius, too. He has interviewed presidents and royals and always with great wit, charm and a gleam in his eye, making the seriousness of politics a more palatable package for all.



