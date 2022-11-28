HUMOR | WORK DAZE: How to stop stopping and start starting that big assignment





It's a gigantic project and you're responsible. Everyone is counting on you, including your manager. There's only one problem.

You can't get started.

What we have here is a serious breakdown in the phenomenon psychologists call "task initiation," and bosses call "a darn good reason for termination."

Which brings us to "If You Struggle to Start or Complete Tasks, These 13 Tips Are For You," a recent article by Sydni Ellis in The Huffington Post.

"Think of it like your brain's get-up-and-go," Ellis writes. "You have to turn the key, put the car in drive, then press on the gas — otherwise you won't actually go anywhere."

And what happens if your car is out of gas, has two flat tires, and a weasel is living in the exhaust pipe? You're not only going nowhere; you're going nowhere fast.

I'd like to comment on all 13 tips, but, frankly, I just can't get started. However, I can come up with a discussion of six of the tips, which, as it turns out, is Tip No. 1 for stopping the can't-get-started blues.

No. 1: Practice chunking.

To therapist Billy Roberts, chunking means "breaking down things into small, actionable steps," the accomplishment of which "can help break down that wall of total resistance."

For example, when facing a critical assignment, initiate an easily accomplished chunk, like assigning yourself the job of searching the break room for that chocolate sprinkle doughnut left over from the last staff meeting. Can't find it? Assign yourself the chunk of driving to the doughnut shop to buy a fresh chocolate sprinkle doughnut.

Another solid accomplishment. Pat yourself on the back! (Unfortunately, it's the end of the workday, so you'll have to put off starting the project until tomorrow, at which time you will definitely get started, assuming the doughnut shop is open.)

No. 2: Transition to the task by doing another activity first.

Therapist Kara Nassour suggests using another activity to help you transition to the task you need to do. "If it's hard to get off the couch to mow the lawn, it may be easier to get up, walk around the yard listening to music, and then mow the lawn."

For a work impasse, get up from your desk and walk out the front door of your building. Keep walking. When you get home, get on your couch and start thinking about mowing the lawn.

Decide to buy a goat instead.

No. 3: Redefine success.

Another therapist, Chanel Johnson, warns that "telling yourself you have to finish everything to feel accomplished is setting yourself up for failure." The solution is to "rethink what you consider a win."

In a work environment, redefine success as upsetting your boss so much they give the critical assignment to another employee. That is most definitely a win.

No. 4: Reward yourself.

"Ditch the old advice of doing the hardest thing on your list first," Ellis suggests. "Instead, start and end with something fun."

The minute you get an assignment that stops you in your tracks, throw a big party to celebrate your success. Thank your managers for providing the inspiration.

After the party, you can get to work on the project, or completely forget about it. Chances are your managers have already done the same.

No. 5: Speak kindly to yourself

"Positive self-talk" is a powerful motivation technique, says yet another therapist, Mary Hadley. For example, if anxiety is keeping you from starting a project, you might say, "Hey, anxiety, good to see you, thanks for dropping by, but I don't need you right now."

This should work, but be on your guard if anxiety starts talking back.

"Hey, doofus, don't even try starting this project," anxiety will say. "You'll never succeed and everyone at work will know what a loser you are."

Do try to keep these conversations on the down low. If enough of your co-workers hear you, you could get sent off to HR for reprogramming.

No. 6: Focus on the end result.

Picture what the end result of finishing the project will look like. If you do a bad job, your manager will criticize you. If you do a good job, you'll be given another assignment, this one even tougher than the one before.

All of which suggests that when you are spinning your wheels trying to start a project, the best course of action is to stop worrying about stopping and start starting something that you can easily handle without any of the mumbo-jumbo therapists recommend.

Like buying a goat.

Bob Goldman was an advertising executive at a Fortune 500 company. He offers a virtual shoulder to cry on at bob@bgplanning.com.



