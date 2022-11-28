Low-cost pet care clinic is scheduled

TEXARKANA -- The Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana will be holding a low-cost spay and neuter and vaccination clinic from Jan. 24-26.

The center is working in partnership with LRC low cost spay and neuter organization.

Center director Lenor Teague said those who wish to take their pets to the clinic will need to weigh their fluffy friend prior to having the spay/neuter operation performed on them to determine the cost for the clinic.

Appointments can be made for the clinic starting on Dec. 2, pet owners will need to call the center to book their appointment and pay their $5 deposit and $3 supply fee for each animal that will need veterinary services.

The low-cost clinic will take place at 203 Harrison St. in Texarkana from 11 am to 5 pm.