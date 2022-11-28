Malik Hornsby announces intent to transfer

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby said Monday he will enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive year.

"First and foremost I want to thank Coach (Sam) Pittman & Coach (Kendal) Briles for giving me the opportunity to play here at the University of Arkansas," Hornsby wrote in a post to his Twitter account. "I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters that I have gained along the way. To my teammates, my brothers, I will cherish every moment we had.

"Thank you Razorback Nation. My journey here as a Razorback has come to an end. I will make the best decision for me and my future. I am entering my name in the transfer portal."

Hornsby, a 6-2, 186-pound redshirt sophomore, also entered his name last winter, but he withdrew it a few days later after talking to Pittman and receiving assurances that he would compete for the starting quarterback job with KJ Jefferson.

The Missouri City, Texas, native wound up making a splash at wide receiver in spring drills and splitting practice time at quarterback and wide receiver in the early going in 2022.

Hornsby had 2 carries for 21 yards and 2 catches for 8 yards in light use through the first 5 games. However, he came in as a backup to Cade Fortin behind an injured Jefferson in a Week 6 loss at Mississippi State.

In the game, he completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. He rushed for 114 yards on 8 carries.

After that game, Pittman said Hornsby would work only at quarterback as the second teamer behind Jefferson.

Hornsby got a start against LSU in place of the injured Jefferson and struggled. He finished 4-of-9 passing for 24 yards, and had 18 carries for 37 yards.

Against the Tigers, Hornsby was sacked four times, lost a fumble and slipped down for lost yardage on a key fourth-down play.

According to 247 Sports, Hornsby was the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country in his recruiting class. He initially signed with the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and other programs.