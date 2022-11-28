Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Malik Hornsby announces intent to transfer

by Tom Murphy | Today at 2:12 p.m.
Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) runs out of the pocket against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby said Monday he will enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive year.

"First and foremost I want to thank Coach (Sam) Pittman & Coach (Kendal) Briles for giving me the opportunity to play here at the University of Arkansas," Hornsby wrote in a post to his Twitter account. "I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters that I have gained along the way. To my teammates, my brothers, I will cherish every moment we had.

"Thank you Razorback Nation. My journey here as a Razorback has come to an end. I will make the best decision for me and my future. I am entering my name in the transfer portal."

Hornsby, a 6-2, 186-pound redshirt sophomore, also entered his name last winter, but he withdrew it a few days later after talking to Pittman and receiving assurances that he would compete for the starting quarterback job with KJ Jefferson.

The Missouri City, Texas, native wound up making a splash at wide receiver in spring drills and splitting practice time at quarterback and wide receiver in the early going in 2022.

Hornsby had 2 carries for 21 yards and 2 catches for 8 yards in light use through the first 5 games. However, he came in as a backup to Cade Fortin behind an injured Jefferson in a Week 6 loss at Mississippi State.

In the game, he completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. He rushed for 114 yards on 8 carries.

After that game, Pittman said Hornsby would work only at quarterback as the second teamer behind Jefferson.

Hornsby got a start against LSU in place of the injured Jefferson and struggled. He finished 4-of-9 passing for 24 yards, and had 18 carries for 37 yards.

Against the Tigers, Hornsby was sacked four times, lost a fumble and slipped down for lost yardage on a key fourth-down play.

According to 247 Sports, Hornsby was the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country in his recruiting class. He initially signed with the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and other programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT