MASTER CLASS: Tweaking the classic squat safely works legs, hips, shoulders and arms, too

This week I want to talk about a muscle that's not only the largest in the body but one of the most important.

The gluteus maximus is supremely important as the primary hip extension muscle. Hip extension is required in walking, running, jumping — pretty much any activity that propels the body forward.

Without the gluteus maximus, the human body would have no ability to sprint, jump or climb stairs efficiently. But many exercise programs are not designed to address the gluteus maximus directly. More often, this key muscle is only challenged as part of a broader movement pattern.

When I think about hip extension as a primary biomechanical movement, I envision a floor-based hip raise. This exercise involves lying on one's back with the knees bent and feet flat on the floor. From this position, the exerciser simply raises the hips off the floor until they are parallel with the thighs. It's a simple, but effective movement that has become almost extinct except in group-exercise and rehabilitation formats.

There's a good reason that an isolated hip extension has gone by the wayside — it's not relevant in activities of daily living. There's almost no scenario where one would find themselves lying down while extending the hips.

So, today's exercise programs include hip extension as part of a larger movement. The lunge, step-up and squat are a few exercises that come to mind. With these movements, hip extension occurs along with knee extension — which makes a lot more sense than the hip raise, biomechanically speaking.

However, there are some biomechanically friendly ways to challenge the gluteus maximus a little more efficiently. Shortening the movement pattern to focus on hip extension is a technique that I like to use.

Using the example of a lunge, one would get in the lowest position possible with the knee and hip both at 90 degrees, and then "pulse" a few inches up and then back down. By applying the force in a fully flexed position, the gluteus maximus is highly active and thus targeted directly.

This week's exercise presents another cool way to target the gluteus maximus along with plenty of other muscle groups. The Medicine Ball Squat Raise challenges the entire lower body as well as the shoulders in one combination movement.









1. Select a medium weight medicine ball. Stand facing away from an exercise bench that's right behind you.

2. Hold the medicine ball with your arms outstretched toward the floor. From here, squat down toward the bench. As you do this, raise the medicine ball up with your arms straight.

3. Your seat should touch the bench about the same time that your arms are parallel with the floor while holding the ball.

4. Reverse direction and stand back up while allowing your arms to lower back down.

5. Continue this pattern for 12 repetitions, and do two sets.

This move is ideal for exercisers of all levels, and it's easy to perform.

To get more direct work on the gluteus maximus, try squatting in the lowest position and only stand up halfway. This will create a serious burning sensation in the gluteals and quadriceps, but it's a completely safe and an awesome variation. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

