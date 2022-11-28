Missouri man sentenced to 43 years in March homicide

A Missouri man was sentenced to 43 years in prison the shooting death of another man, according to a Monday news release from prosecuting attorney Keith L. Chrestman's office.

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter, Mo., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in March for the death of 35-year-old Matthew Hale.

On March 8, the Clay County sheriff’s office received a report around 8:25 p.m. from an unnamed person about an unresponsive man lying in the front yard of 1479 U.S. 49, just east of Rector.

The release said deputies arrived on the scene and discovered Hale dead, from gunshot wounds.

The Arkansas State Police investigated and identified Hunsaker as a suspect. Authorities said he confessed to the murder later.

Hunsaker was given a 40-year sentenced with a three-year firearm enhancement, by the circuit court in Paragould.