New dates proposed for Capitol riot trial of Gravette man

The trial of a Gravette man charged in the U.S. Capitol riot could be held the week of Jan. 9 or Jan. 16, according to a "joint notice of trial availability" filed Monday morning by attorneys on both sides in the case.

The trial of Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, is scheduled to begin Dec. 12 in the District of Columbia. But, on Wednesday, his attorneys asked that it be moved to March.

Federal prosecutors responded, saying they don't object to a continuance, but they would like for it to be only 30 to 45 days.

In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper of the District of Columbia federal court gave both parties until the end of the day Monday to file a joint motion with available trial dates.

“If the parties cannot offer a date that also conforms with the Court’s schedule, the Court will deny the motion and proceed with the scheduled trial,” wrote Cooper.

The judge hadn't respond to the proposed trial dates as of mid-morning Monday.

Barnett faces seven charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Among other things, Barnett is charged with taking a dangerous weapon — a stun gun — into the Capitol that day and for obstructing an official government proceeding: Congress’ meeting to certify the Electoral College vote count indicating Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Barnett got considerable media attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.