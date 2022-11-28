FOOTBALL

Fickell returning to Big Ten

Wisconsin is bringing Cincinnati's Luke Fickell back to the Big Ten. Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that the Badgers had hired Fickell to take over their football program after his successful run with the Bearcats. Fickell posted a 57-18 record in six seasons at Cincy and helped the Bearcats earn a College Football Playoff berth last year. The former Ohio State defensive lineman and longtime assistant went 6-7 as the Buckeyes' interim coach in 2011 after Jim Tressel's resignation. Fickell informed the Bearcats players earlier Sunday that he was leaving the school. Cincinnati named veteran assistant Kerry Coombs interim coach. Fickell, 49, takes over for interim coach and former Badgers defensive back Jim Leonhard, who replaced Paul Chryst on Oct. 2. Chryst went 67-26 in 7 1/2 seasons

Tulsa fires Montgomery

Tulsa fired Coach Philip Montgomery, who spent eight seasons at the school and reached four bowl games, on Sunday. The Golden Hurricane finished their season 5-7 after beating Houston on the road Saturday. It was not enough to keep the school from making a change. Montgomery finished 43-53 in his first head coaching job. Montgomery was offensive coordinator at Baylor before taking over at Tulsa in 2015, but the Golden Hurricane's offense was up and down throughout Montgomery's tenure. Montgomery's best season came in Year 2, when Tulsa went 10-3. The Golden Hurricane also played in the American Athletic Conference championship game in 2020, losing to Cincinnati.

Spavital out at Texas State

Texas State Coach Jake Spavital was fired Sunday after four seasons in which the Bobcats won just 13 games. Texas State finished its second consecutive 4-8 season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss at home to Louisiana-Lafayette. The Sun Belt program has had only one winning season since moving up to the FBS in 2012. Spavital, 37, was one of the youngest head coaches in major college football when he was hired after the 2018 season.

Beckham removed from plane

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday. "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, (flight crew members) called for police and fire rescue," Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra said in a statement following the 9:30 a.m. Sunday incident. "As they tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness," the statement said. American Airlines representative Alfredo Garduno confirmed that flight 1228 to Los Angeles returned to the gate before takeoff "due to a customer failing to follow crew members' instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt."

GOLF

Cam Smith 1st in Australia

British Open champion Cameron Smith won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday for the third time by closing with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory. The final round at Royal Queensland was halted twice by electrical storms that sent players and about 10,000 fans searching for cover. Jason Scrivener briefly caught Smith until falling back. He closed with a 67 and tied for second with Ryo Hisatsune (65). Smith won for the fifth time this year, adding to titles won at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship, the British Open at St. Andrews and a LIV Golf event near Chicago.

Bradbury wins Joburg Open

Dan Bradbury is a European tour winner in just three starts, closing with a 4-under 67 to give the Englishman a wire-to-wire victory in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who played first at tiny Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee and then his final year at Florida State, won by three shots over Sami Valimaki of Finland (69). The Joburg Open and Australian PGA each were co-sanctioned by the European tour. Bradbury, who turned pro this summer, played bogey-free until dropping his first shot on the final hole that affected only the margin of his win.

WINTER SPORTS

Finally, a first for Holdener

Wendy Holdener's lengthy wait for a slalom victory came to an end on Sunday although the Swiss skier had to share top spot with Anna Swenn Larsson. Mikaela Shiffrin was bidding for a sixth consecutive win in Killington, Vt., and the American was fastest in the first run but finished fifth, 0.59 seconds behind the winning duo. It was Holdener's first slalom win after finishing 30 times on the podium for the unwanted record of most World Cup podium finishes without a win in the discipline.

Odermatt earns 2nd win

Marco Odermatt is already living up to his billing as the favorite for the overall World Cup title as he beat Aleksander Aamodt Kilde to win a super-G on Sunday for his second victory out of three races this season. The Swiss skier was second in the other race -- Saturday's downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta, won by Kilde. In a reversal of positions on Sunday, Odermatt finished 0.37 seconds ahead of the Norwegian. Two-time Olympic super-G champion Matthias Mayer was 0.78 back. The race was interrupted for about 20 minutes following a horrible fall for Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel on his comeback weekend after almost two years out with injury. There was an anxious wait after Caviezel tumbled and appeared to briefly lose consciousness after hitting his head. After receiving treatment, the 34-year-old Caviezel managed to get on his feet before being taken off the slopes on a sled and transported to the hospital by helicopter.