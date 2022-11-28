OPINION | A WORD: Do you recognize the word hidden in all these definitions?





Will you recognize the word described by all these definitions?

Let's play.

Today's word contains four letters and can be an adjective, adverb or noun. Its use as a modifier has a different origin from its use as a noun. As a modifier, it came to us through Middle French from a Latin word meaning "to shine." As a noun, it descended through Middle English from two Old English words, one meaning cattle, the other meaning "to make use of."

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ The common domesticated cow, Bos taurus.

◼️ Without dilution or admixture; straight.

◼️ Characterized by tasteful simplicity.

◼️ Unmarked, free from dirt, disorder or irregularities.

◼️ Habitually clean and tidy; kempt, shipshape, trim; with orderly habits.

◼️ Fun, very pleasing, enjoyable, wonderful.

◼️ Precise.

◼️ Skillful, adroit.

Our Nov. 21 word was "foot." I'll print today's answer Dec. 5, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



