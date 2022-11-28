100 years ago

Nov. 28, 1922

HOPE -- The paving of Street Improvement District No. 1 was completed here today. Whistles of the mills and factories were blown simultaneously and the fact was thus announced to the city. The completion of the work was delayed by unfavorable weather conditions and lack of materials. The event will be formally celebrated December 7 with a big celebration. Hope now has 18 blocks of asphalt streets and a good lighting system.

50 years ago

Nov. 28, 1972

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Board of Education Monday accepted a bid of $137,945 for the installation of complete track and field facilities in the football stadium which is under construction. The bid by the Roy Burkhalter Co. of Little Rock was the only bid submitted on the project. The eight-lane artificial surface track is to be contained inside the football stadium which is expected to be dedicated next spring. The stadium has a seating capacity of about 10,000.

25 years ago

Nov. 28, 1997

• A powerful $6 million computer system nearing the end of its rookie year has been a great help to Arkansas police trying to identify crime suspects. Now police hope it will provide answers to crimes that have long remain unsolved. The Arkansas State Police's Automated Fingerprint Identification System, which scans and records sets of fingerprints, went online in December 1996. During its first six months of operation, the computer led investigators to suspects in 46 felony cases, police said. The new system has rejuvenated the use of fingerprint evidence, coordinator Sgt. Tom Craig said... Fingerprints are one of the oldest and most proven tools in crime analysis, police contend. But before the computer system arrived, the number of fingerprint cards that Arkansas police agencies submitted to the state Crime Laboratory swamped the state police staff.

10 years ago

Nov. 28, 2012

• The Arkansas Judicial Council plans to ask state lawmakers in the 2013 session to repeal a state law that prods judges to retire at age 70, the council's president said Tuesday... Under Arkansas Code Annotated 28-8-215, judges and justices who do not retire by age 70 lose their retirement benefits. However, a judge or justice who turns 70 during a term of office to which he has been elected may complete the term without forfeiting his rights to his retirement benefits... Jody Carreiro, whose firm Osborn, Carreiro & Associates works for the committee, said they tried to do some general cost estimates for removing the mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges in Arkansas but cannot calculate an actual cost savings until there is a proposal drafted... If the mandatory retirement age of 70 was repealed and the average retirement age increased by one year, the accrued liabilities of working members for the Arkansas Judicial Retirement System would decrease and the system would save money, Carreiro said.