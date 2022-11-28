Point taken





AL KHOR, Qatar -- Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second consecutive early elimination.

At least they're improving.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1 draw against Spain at Al Bayt Stadium in one of the most anticipated matches of this year's World Cup. A loss would not have eliminated Germany, but it would have left the team in a much more difficult position.

"It was important that we got this point," Fullkrug said. "We definitely have a chance to get through to the next round now. We can now go into the last game with a good feeling and hope that everything goes well."

Germany's fate will be decided on Thursday against Costa Rica, which defeated Japan 1-0 earlier Sunday. Even a win may not be enough for the Germans, who lost to Japan in their opener and are in last place in Group E. They need the other result to go their way.

If both Germany and Spain win, both will advance. If there is a draw in the Japan-Spain match, Germany will need to overcome a goal-difference deficit against the Japanese. If Japan is victorious, then the Germans will have to top Spain -- which beat Costa Rica 7-0 -- on goal difference to get through.

"I hope this will give us a boost," Germany Coach Hansi Flick said, adding that he was satisfied with the result and his team's attitude. "We know that this was the first step and we want to see against Costa Rica if we can craft the conditions to go through to the round of 16."

Spain Coach Luis Enrique said the draw wasn't a bad result for Spain.

"We are still leaders of the group of death," Luis Enrique said. "We still depend on ourselves and a draw will be enough against Japan, but we will try to go and win that match."

Alvaro Morata put Spain in the lead in the 62nd minute with a nice one-touch from close range after a well-placed low cross from Jordi Alba.

Germany only threatened sporadically with a few breakaways and set pieces, but the team improved gradually and Fullkrug finally found the equalizer with a shot from close range into the top of the net. Germany then squandered some last-gasp chances to get the win in the end.

"They are Germany, a great team," Morata said. "They had an opportunity and they took advantage of it."

Fullkrug's goal kept Germany from enduring consecutive losses at the start of a World Cup for the first time. The Germans won the 2014 World Cup but since then have won only one of its five World Cup matches. At the 2018 tournament in Russia, the team lost two of its matches and went home early.

Spain hasn't lost to Germany in an official competition since the 1988 European Championship. The Germans lost to Spain 6-0 the last time they met, in the Nations League two years ago. Germany's last win against "La Roja" came in a friendly eight years ago.

It was the fifth meeting between the powerhouses at World Cups, with Spain winning the most recent one 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Spain won its lone World Cup in 2010 and was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2018.

CROATIA 4, CANADA 1

AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Croatia bounced back strong and knocked Canada right out of its first World Cup in 36 years.

The 2018 runners-up got two goals from Andrej Kramaric in a victory over a Canadian team that has been eliminated after two matches in Qatar.

Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal one minute into the match but Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer also scored for Croatia, which lost to France in the final four years ago in Russia and opened with a scoreless draw against Morocco.

Luka Modric, the 37-year-old captain who runs the midfield for Croatia, is still looking for his first goal of the tournament in what is likely his final World Cup.

Croatia and Morocco, which caused another upset at this year's tournament by beating Belgium 2-0 earlier Sunday, both have four points in Group F. Belgium has three points and still has a chance to advance.

Canada, however, earned no points from its first two matches and can't advance even if it beats Morocco on Thursday in its final match. Croatia and Belgium will play at the same time.

Davies headed a cross from Tajon Buchanan just out of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic's reach 1 minute, 8 seconds into the match. The goal had the swath of red-shirted Canadian fans chanting "Can-a-da! Can-a-da!" at Khalifa International Stadium.

"I am disappointed in the result. It was not easy," said Davies, who had a penalty saved in the opening loss to Belgium. "We did our best, we fought the entire game. We're looking forward to the next game and hopefully we get some points."





MOROCCO 2, BELGIUM 0

DOHA, Qatar -- Morocco pulled off yet another World Cup shock, and it was Belgium's aging "Golden Generation" that took the hit this time.

The upset left Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit at what is likely the final World Cup for numerous players on a team that hasn't been able to win a major title.

Morocco substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri gave his team the lead by whipping in a free kick from a tight angle on the left in the 73rd minute that got under the body of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois -- for many, the best in the world at his position.

Zakaria Aboukhlal then guided a shot into the roof of the net off a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage time as Courtois was beaten again.

Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world behind Brazil, had won its last seven group games at the World Cup before the upset. It was Morocco's first win at a World Cup since 1998 and only its third ever.

Belgium would have become the second team after defending champion France to qualify for the knockout stage if it had beaten the Moroccans but now will play 2018 finalist Croatia in what will be a crucial final group game.

Morocco, which thrived off the deafening support provided by its fans at Al Thumama Stadium, also had a goal from a free kick by Ziyech disallowed in the first half for offside.

Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez put in forward Romelu Lukaku, the country's record scorer, as a substitute with less than 10 minutes to go in a desperate attempt to get one back when it was 1-0.

Lukaku hadn't played since October and is only just returning from a left thigh problem.

Belgium reached the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, driven by goals from Lukaku, De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, but lost to eventual champion France. The Belgians were also impressive early at last year's European Championship, eliminating Portugal before losing to Italy in the quarterfinals. Italy went on to win that title.

COSTA RICA 1, JAPAN 0

AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a victory over Japan on Sunday, leaving both teams with three points after two games in Group E of the World Cup.

Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear the ball and hit the net from 18 meters just off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

The match at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium was tactical and largely lackluster, particularly in a first half that did not yield a single shot on goal. The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.

Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas came up with several rapid fire saves in the final minutes to ensure the victory.

Japan has one Group E game remaining with Spain, and Costa Rica faces Germany in its final group match. With a victory, Japan could have all but wrapped up a place in the knockout stage after a 2-1 upset of Germany in its opener. Costa Rica was pounded by Spain 7-0 in its first game and just trying to survive.

Japan had the edge in corners, shots, and possession but could not find the net.

The first half might have been one of the worst of the tournament that has already seen four 0-0 draws. Neither team had a shot on goal in a tactical stalemate.

