Police in state investigate as thieves strike at ATMs

EL DORADO -- The El Dorado Police Department is working with several other law enforcement agencies to investigate a series of ATM and vehicle thefts that have been reported in several Southern states and the central U.S.

Capt. Scott Harwell of the Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division said local, state and federal authorities in Arkansas believe the thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring.

Thieves have struck in the Golden Triangle -- El Dorado, Camden and Magnolia -- several times within the past year.

Harwell said the cities' police departments are sharing information as a part of local investigations and a larger investigation that is being conducted by the Arkansas State Police.

Similar reports have come out of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Oklahoma over the past few years, Harwell said.

In 2020, four Dallas men were charged in a federal indictment in which the suspects were accused of driving to Arkansas and Oklahoma to break into ATMs in Walmart stores in cities that included Conway and Benton.

Several ATM break-ins, attempted break-ins and related vehicle thefts have occurred within the past several months in El Dorado.

Two Texas men have been arrested and an arrest warrant was issued for a third suspect from Mississippi in connection with the theft of two cargo vans and a commercial burglary that caused significant damage at a convenience store earlier this year.

Deaundre M. Elam, 30, and Jeremiah Reece, 23, both of Houston, and Javon Q. Hoye, 20, of Madison, Miss., are accused of stealing a van from South Arkansas Community College and ramming it into the Murphy USA convenience store at 2720 N. West Ave. in an attempt to steal the ATM from the store.

Police responded to a report of a van "repeatedly running into the building." Upon arrival, they saw that the north entrance of the store was "smashed in," an ATM was lying on the ground and several store racks and merchandise were strewn near the doorway.

The incident was captured on surveillance video from the store.

A short time later, officers recovered the van, which had been abandoned behind the Walmart Supercenter at 2730 N. West Ave.

A second white van was found abandoned in the middle of the road in the area of Hathaway Drive and North West Avenue.

Police said the engine was running and the ignition had also been punched. They learned the van had been stolen from M&A Wrecker Service.

Thieves have also targeted ATMs at Southern Bancorp, 1615 W. Hillsboro St., and River Valley Community Federal Credit Union at 2416 N. West Ave.