Registration open for holiday decorating contest in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Registration is open for the 2023 Gravette holiday decorating contest.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their homes to show their Christmas spirit. A map will be available showing participating homes so the public can view all the decorated residences on display.

Prizes will be awarded for first-, second-, and third-place residential entries within the city limits. People whose residences are outside the city limits are welcome to participate. They will be included on the map but not in the judging process.

Prizes of a $100 Visa gift card for first place, a $50 Visa gift card for second place and a $25 Visa gift card for third place will be awarded. Judging will take place on Dec. 17.

Winners of the 2021 contest were Anna and Ryan Carr, first place; Vince and Deborah Welby, second place; and Tad and Michael Beccard, third place.

Businesses are encouraged to participate and will be included on the map but will not be judged as part of the competition.

Interested participants can register for the decorating contest at www.GravetteAR.com under the events tab or pick up a paper entry form at City Hall. There is no cost to participate.

This event is hosted by the city of Gravette, and prizes are sponsored by the Bank of Gravette.