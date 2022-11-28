Smaller jail plan gets another look

FAYETTEVILLE -- After voters rejected a $100 million jail expansion plan in this month's election, Washington County officials are again eyeing a smaller plan they say gives them room to better handle a pandemic.

"My intention is to bring it up this year," Justice of the Peace Lance Johnson said of the plan Tuesday. "We'll probably have a Jails Committee meeting on Dec. 5 and if it passes, I'd like to get it to the Quorum Court at its meeting in December."

Johnson said he thinks the current justices of the peace are familiar with the proposal and should make a decision rather than leaving it for the Quorum Court next year, when six new justices of the peace will begin working.

"I think it ought to be decided by this court," Johnson said. "We've been kicking it around for a long time."

Not everyone shares Johnson's view the plan should be voted on by the current Quorum Court. Justice of the Peace Eva Madison is one of the six justices of the peace who'll leave office at the end of 2022.

"No. I don't think it's something I should vote on at my last meeting. That's silly," Madison said.

The county still has alternatives to building more jail space, detailed in a report from the National Center for State Courts and being fleshed out by the county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, Madison said. That process needs to be pursued, she said.

"I think the voters clearly said, 'We do not want a sales tax increase and we do not want a bigger jail,'" Madison said of the Nov. 8 election results.

The county authorized design work on the $20 million covid-related project beginning in 2021, but put the idea on the back burner while pursuing a much larger plan to add jail space and space to the juvenile justice system. Those projects would have been paid for by a bond issue with the bonds paid by a temporary 0.25% sales tax increase.

Nearly 59% of voters rejected the jail plan, while 54% said no to the juvenile justice system proposal on Nov. 8, according to official results.

REVISITING $20 MILLION PLAN

The Quorum Court in August 2021 approved $250,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan money for preliminary architectural and engineering work on an expansion meant to enhance the facility's ability to handle detainees during the covid-19 pandemic.

At that time, according to the sheriff's office, there were 11 separate 24-person blocks being used to manage detainees in different stages of quarantine. The justices of the peace in May authorized another $1 million to complete the architectural and engineering work.

The expansion plan would add about 230 beds to the jail in medium-security additions, according to information presented to justices of the peace. There wouldn't be a full jail pod built in this proposal.

The largest single part of the plan is a 130-bed addition for women, adding 14,000 to 15,000 square feet at a cost of about $5 million to $6 million. Another large expansion would add 100 beds for men in about 12,000 square feet for $4 million to $5 million.

Expanding the jail intake area would cost another $2.5 million to $3 million and expanding the medical space at the jail would cost $750,000 to $1 million.

The other parts of the expansion include space for jail administration, the courtroom at the jail and storage.

The current estimated cost of the project, including a 10% "covid contingency," is $19.8 million, according to information from the sheriff's office. That includes $1.5 million already spent on design work.

Justices of the peace have discussed using the county's American Rescue Plan money to pay for the expansion, but no decision has been made. Treasurer Bobby Hill said the county has obligated about $32.4 million of the county's $46.4 million in rescue plan money, including $10 million transferred into a "Revenue Replacement Fund" as authorized by the federal government. That $10 million can be used for any legal county government purposes, Hill said.

In February, Jim Langford with Spirit Architecture told the Quorum Court's Jail/Law Enforcement and Courts Committee if the county began "moving forward expeditiously," the project could be completed in early 2025, Langford said.

Jay Cantrell is chief deputy with the sheriff's office and will take office as sheriff in January. The work could still be done by mid-2025 if the Quorum Court approves the project in December, he said.

"We've got all the design and engineering work done," Cantrell said. "We're ready to go out for bids if we can get it approved."

Detainees sleep on the floor and on beds Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, during a tour of the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville. Washington County SheriffÃ•s Office wants the Quorum Court to approve a 232-bed expansion plan that the SheriffÃ•s Office says will ease the strain on the facility from covid-19 and any future pandemic illnesses.Visit nwaonline.com/221127Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Sgt. Alexis Bartholomew watches a bank of monitors Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, during a tour of the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville. Washington County SheriffÃ•s Office wants the Quorum Court to approve a 232-bed expansion plan that the SheriffÃ•s Office says will ease the strain on the facility from covid-19 and any future pandemic illnesses.Visit nwaonline.com/221127Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

