VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas receives first NCAA berth since 2013

The University of Arkansas volleyball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

The Razorbacks are seeded sixth and will play Utah State in the first round at 6:30 p.m. Central on Friday in Eugene, Ore. The winner of Arkansas-Utah State will play the winner of Oregon-Loyola Marymount at 9 p.m. Central on Saturday.

Broadcast information was not available at press time.

Head, Gillen earn All-SEC honors

Arkansas' Jill Gillen and Taylor Head were both named to the All-SEC volleyball team Sunday.

It's the first time since 2014 that Arkansas has placed two players on the All-SEC team.

Gillen led the Razorbacks in kills per set (3.67) and aces per set (0.33).

Head tops all Arkansas players in kills with 363 and is second in digs at 278.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services