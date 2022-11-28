Super Quiz: Idiom

1. ... in one basket.

2. ... far from the tree.

3. ... by its cover.

4. ... comes around.

5. ... on the other side of the fence.

6. ... those who wait.

7. ... in the mouth.

8. ... the fat lady sings.

9. ... from a baby.

ANSWERS

1. Don't put all your eggs in one basket.

2. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

3. You can't judge a book by its cover.

4. What goes around comes around.

5. The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.

6. Good things come to those who wait.

7. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth.

8. It ain't over till the fat lady sings.

9. It's like taking candy from a baby.