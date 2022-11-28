I made it back from vacation in time for the holiday season to begin. Luckily, I could find everything I needed for the Thanksgiving feast at the grocery store. I almost bought an orange poinsettia.





The apricot ones have been available now for a few years, but they had an almost hunters orange one too!





I am sad I didn't buy it. This week, we had a smaller than usual gathering with only 12 for dinner,





but it was a great day to enjoy some comfort food and family. I took pictures leading up to the event, and then forgot to take a single one after people got here.





Since Kyle had to work, we had a second celebration on Friday. Then, all the Thanksgiving decorations were put up and the house cleaned up, and then Christmas decorating began. With the help of Katie and Ben, we got everything down from the attic and then the empty boxes back up.





The inside is done,





and now we will tackle the outside at some point.