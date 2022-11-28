Tide wear out Heels in four OTs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Mark Sears had 24 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second consecutive loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.

Jahvon Quinerly added 21 points off the bench for the Crimson Tide (6-1), who knocked off the top-ranked team for the first time since upsetting Stanford in the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

"I was losing track of how many overtimes we were in there at the end," Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats said. "A lot of credit to our guys. I thought they showed a lot of character when we could have folded."

Charles Bediako had 14 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks, while Brandon Miller also scored 14 points.

Caleb Love led the Tar Heels (5-2) with 34 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Armando Bacot contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, and R.J. Davis had 19 points and nine rebounds in the second four-overtime game in North Carolina history. The other was a victory over Tulane in 1976.

"At the end of the day, Alabama made one more play than we did," North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis said. "I walked in the locker room and a number of the guys had their head down and I told them to pick their head up. I'm just as disappointed (as the players) in terms of the final outcome, but I couldn't be any more proud about the way they competed."

Bediako gave the Crimson Tide the lead for good on a layup with 26 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime.

The Tar Heels, who lost to Iowa State in the semifinals, led by as much as eight in the second half before Alabama came back to tie it. The Crimson Tide retook the lead on a pair of free throws from Gurley with 2 minutes remaining, and later tied with another free throw from Sears with 51 seconds remaining in regulation.

Alabama starting forward Noah Clowney took a hard fall on a dunk attempt four minutes into the first half and had to be helped off the court. He did not return.

The Crimson Tide were 16 for 38 (42.1%) from three-point range, with Sears making seven.

NO. 6 GONZAGA 88,

XAVIER 84

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat Xavier in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men's tournament.

Each of Gonzaga's starters scored 13 or more points. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had 16 points apiece. Nolan Hickman finished with 14, and Rasir Bolton had 13 points and six assists.

Jack Nunge scored a game-high 25 points for Xavier (4-3), and Colby Jones had 22.

The Musketeers opened a 71-63 lead on KyKy Tandy's jumper with 6:21 to go. But the Bulldogs (5-2) responded with an 8-0 run.

Timme's two foul shots tied it at 71 with 4:47 remaining.

Strawther's three-pointer put Gonzaga back in front at 76-75 with 3:18 to go. Watson then converted a floater, and Strawther made another three-pointer to make it 81-75 with 1:39 left.

NO. 24 PURDUE 75,

NO. 8 DUKE 56

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, helping Purdue beat Duke in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men's tournament.

Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The 7-4 Edey was 7 for 13 from the floor and 7 for 8 at the line. He was named tournament MVP.

Duke (6-2) shot 36.2% (21 for 58) from the floor. Tyres Proctor scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each had 14.

NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 78,

PORTLAND 77

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and Michigan State topped Portland in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Pierre Brooks made all four of his three-pointers and scored 15 points for the Spartans (5-2). Joey Hauser added 14 points and seven rebounds. A.J. Hoggard had 12 points and nine assists.

After outscoring Michigan State 13-2 in the last three minutes and getting eight points in less than 30 seconds to make it 78-77 with 40.5 seconds to play, Portland rebounded a Spartans miss with 8.1 seconds to go. The Pilots got the ball inside to Tyler Robertson and his shot rolled off the rim, and a desperation putback by Juan Sebastian Gorosito wasn't close.

Robertson had 16 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 steals for the Pilots (5-4).

NO. 13 AUBURN 65,

SAINT LOUIS 60

AUBURN, Ala. -- Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points, and Auburn reeled off 11 in a row in the closing minutes.

The Tigers (7-0) rallied from a five-point deficit over the final five minutes, starting with back-to-back drives by K.D. Johnson and ending with Green's scoop shot in traffic.

The Billikens (5-2) missed six consecutive shots before Yuri Collins' drive with 20 seconds left. Then Jaylin Williams turned it over with an errant inbounds pass.

But Gibson Jimerson missed a long jumper for Saint Louis and Green went 1 for 2 at the line.

NO. 19 UCLA 81,

BELLARMINE 60

LOS ANGELES -- Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, and UCLA got the win while playing without leading scorer Jaylen Clark.

Clark sat out for the first time this season because of a non-covid-19 illness. The junior is averaging 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Freshman Adem Bona added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor in his highest scoring game so far.

Bellarmine freshman Ben Johnson led the Knights (2-5) with 20 points. Curt Hopf added 16 points.

The Bruins (5-2) stretched their lead to 20 points in the second half.

NO. 20 UCONN 71,

IOWA STATE 53

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.

Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points.

Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11.

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 90, BETHEL 65

Jumping out to a 14-4 lead in a little more than four minutes, Arkansas State rolled to a comfortable victory Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Malcolm Farrington knocked down five three-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points and was among five Red Wolves in double figures. Markise Davis scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, while Julian Lual had 12 and Caleb Fields and Terrance Ford added 11 apiece.

ASU (4-3) shot 8 of 16 from beyond the arc, but the Red Wolves only outrebounded Bethel (5-3) by a 34-28 margin and committed 16 turnovers.

ASUN MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 81, IDAHO STATE 77

The University of Central Arkansas defeated Idaho State on Sunday at the Farris Center in Conway in its second game of the Central Arkansas Classic.

The Bears (4-3) had four players finish with 15 points or more. Eddy Kayouloud, Camren Hunter and Collin Cooper each scored 16 points and Masai Olowokere added 15.

Idaho State (1-6) point guard Miguel Tomley led his team with 32 points, including five three-pointers.

With 16:33 remaining in the second half, Elias Cato hit a three-point shot to give UCA a 48-33 lead. Idaho State then went on a 20-2 run to take a 53-50-point lead. UCA responded with a 9-3 run to retake the advantage.

UCA made 10 three-pointers of its own with Cooper accounting for four.

UCA played without forward Ibbe Klintman who injured himself diving for a ball during practice earlier in the week. He played 19 minutes in UCA's game against Northwestern (La.) State on Saturday, but the majority of those minutes came in the second half.