The sounds of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade echoing through a home in Thanksgiving Day prep mode served as reassuring testament that some worthwhile things endure.

Tradition! still has its place in a hyper-evolving world. And any tradition that includes 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 inflatables, 12 marching bands and, most importantly, one Santa Claus, is of immeasurable value in our book.

This year, even more reassuring than taking in NBC's Thanksgiving parade soundtrack was the sight of Snoopy again floating majestically above the procession, top dog still after all these decades.

He was joined by other favorites including Papa Smurf and a couple of his canine kin--Blue from Blue's Clues and some Aussie interloper named Bluey. But, decked out as an astronaut, Snoopy reigned supreme.

For the AP, an 8-year-old from Rochester expressed his preference for Charlie Brown's best friend with matter-of-fact clarity: "It's one of the classics."

We took notes, and trust other inky wretches did the same.

May Snoopy's reign be as long as that magnificent cavalcade that fills Manhattan--and American living rooms--with blessed reassurance every fourth Thursday of November.