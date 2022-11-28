Sections
Two Fayetteville intersections to become all-way stops

Today at 10:00 a.m.
James Hoerler, with the city of Fayetteville Transportation Department, bolts in a supplemental ALL WAY plaque Monday, September 21, 2020, under a stop sign at the intersection of Spring Street and Church Avenue in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two intersections within city limits will become all-way stops beginning on Nov. 30, according to a new release.

The intersection of Sang Avenue and Stone Street as well as Dickson Street and Fletcher Ave. will be affected. The changes are being made due to limited sight distance and public safety, according to Transportation Director Terry Gulley.

Both intersections are currently two-way stops that stop traffic on one street.

To sign up for road closures and other city notifications, go to https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/list.aspx.

Print Headline: Two Fayetteville intersections to become all-way stops

