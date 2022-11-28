Two gun threats made to Mountain Home Public Schools

Two threats involving guns were made to Mountain Home Public Schools over Thanksgiving break, according to a news release from the school district.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Mountain Home Police Department notified the school district about a hit list and a picture of a rifle that police said were created and shared by a middle school student. According to the release, “the situation was handled completely by the police department.”

The district wasn’t aware of any names on the list or any “specifics related to the situation.”

The second threat occurred Friday when a Mountain Home High School student reportedly posted a picture on social media of himself holding two guns. According to the release, the caption read, “School ready.”

The post was reported to law enforcement.

Both students were taken into custody, according to the release issued on Saturday.

Also in that release, superintendent Dr. Jake Long encouraged parents to have conversations about the seriousness of such actions.