Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nov. 14

Cajun Queen Cuisine

1194 E. Bowen Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Domino's

1814 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a beard restraint. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Full Circle Food Pantry

324 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks chlorine test strips.

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: A box of raw shell eggs were being stored over limes in the walk-in. A container of raw chicken was being stored over a bucket of salsa in the walk-in. Multiple spray bottles containing chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The white plastic shelf in the ice machine has dark buildup. A bucket of sugar under the tea station and tubs of sugar, corn starch and breading in the dry storage area were not labeled. Cilantro was drying on a soiled rag after washing. Women's restroom does not have a trash can with a lid for sanitary napkins.

Las Palmas

1115 E. Henry De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the chicken and steak in the hot-holding steam table is holding hot at 121 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training for managers has been taken.

Walmart Super Center

2875 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several canned food items were dented on the seam, seal or edge.

Wendy's

2621 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee manager lacks a hair restraint for head and one employee lacks a beard restraint.

Nov. 15

Briar Rose Bakery

28 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: A container of pooled eggs was on the top shelf over heavy cream and butter in the walk-in. Ambient air temperature in display case three is 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The seal and lid of the fruit freezer in the storage shed is cracked. Facility has chlorine test strips but was unable to locate maximum registering temperature device. Posted permit expired on 07/31/2022.

Old School Grill

3615 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No screening around the smoker.

Raspados Mimis Food Truck

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

111 W. First Ave., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cutting board is constructed of plywood.

Samaritan Community Center

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the chicken tenders in hot-holding are holding at 118 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Serranos Mexican Grill & Cantina

1031 S. Krupa Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A spray bottle containing a chemical solution was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is a buildup of black residue on the white shelf of the ice machine. Two buckets of ice to be used as back up for the drink ice well were being stored on the floor. The dumpster lid was open.

Sonic

2113 N. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employees lack beard restraints.

Taco Bell

4183 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed water pooling on the floor.

Torchy's Tacos

1541 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Lactic acid being used in three-compartment sink was not being used in accordance to label. Grilled chicken in hot-hold unit at 110 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Container of corn flour not labeled.

Tots Landing Child Care Center

2129 N. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee manager is handling sliced apples with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: None

Nov. 16

Blessings Golf Clubhouse Restaurant

5826 Clear Creek Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was a metal colander in the window handsink.

Noncritical violations: Consumer advisory is present, but lacks asterisks by the product with asterisking and disclosures. One melted plastic spatula was in the utensil drawer. Permit is in the kitchen.

Catering Unlimited

1084 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food being stored on floor in walk-ins.

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

2313 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the hand soap is out at the handwashing sink. Observed cooked chicken in the hot-holding unit at 70 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Mothership

327 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Retail food permit is not posted.

Mr. Taco Loco

1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chemicals were being stored next to food and equipment.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Nomads Music Lounge

1431 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs being stored over bread.

Noncritical violations: No written procedures for bodily fluid event. Facility lacks test strips for quat. The air vents have debris and need to be cleaned.

Pavilion Buffet

3049 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Buckets and a tub of shrimp were blocking access to the kitchen handwashing sink. Ranch in the walk-in was at 47 degrees, raw frog legs in the walk-in were at 48 degrees, raw beef in the walk-in was at 48 degrees and raw chicken in the walk-in was at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: MSG in the dry storage and cooks line were not labeled. A bucket of noodles and a bucket of potatoes were being stored on the floor on the cook line area. Rice scoops near the cooking rice were being stored in 75-degree water. Reused metal soy sauce and vegetable cans were being used to store spices and food items. The trash cans in the ladies room were not covered. The walls, trim and baseboards in the exit vestibule have a buildup of debris. The floor of the dry storage area has a buildup of debris.

Taste Of Hawaii

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, No. 1385, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ham at 112 degrees in warmer equipment.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Rice scoop is in a container with standing water at 97 degrees.

Nov. 17

Damons BBQ

60 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: One spray bottle of sanitizer was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: One can of tomatoes in dry storage was dented on the top seal. The ice scoop was being stored in the ice with the handle in contact with ice. The posted permit expired 06/30/2022.

El Senor De Los Tacos Express

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. A chemical sanitizer is not available.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There are four sinks, one of them shall be marked as a handwashing sink, and it shall have splash guard in between handwashing sink and sink for wash utensils. All outer openings of a food mobile should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Service window lacks protection. Facility lacks one drain board. Test strips are not available.

JJ's Live

3615 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two food employees are wearing wristwatches.

Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi

643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Priority items noted. Noncompliance with the food code. Active managerial controls to maintain food safety not observed during time of inspection. Food employees are washing their hands with 68-degree water. Handwashing sinks hot water temperatures are 68 degrees. Food employee donning disposable gloves prepared sushi roll in egg batter for frying, washed gloves and then proceeded to handle cooked food without changing gloves between tasks. One spray bottle in bar area and three spray bottles in the wait station area containing chemical sanitizer and cleaner lack labeling. One of the two hot water heaters is nonfunctional.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee is wearing a dangling bracelet. One food employee lacks hair restraint for head. Outside garbage and waste oil receptacle lids are open.

Kum And Go

2200 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chicken from a chicken Caesar salad was at 46 degrees in the self-serve case, dressing from a Caesar salad was at 47 degrees in the self-serve case, boiled egg duo was at 48 degrees in the self-serve case. Two boxes and one two-pack of sunscreen was being stored above food items in the dry storage area.

Margaret's Culinary

704 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Outdoor meat smoker lacks screened walls with a solid roof.

Olive Garden

3616 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the handwashing sinks in the wait station area has a sanitizing solution container and a bottle of hot sauce in the basin.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks hair restraint for head. Three food employees are wearing wristwatches.

Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers And Spirits

695 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager while preparing food lacks a hair restraint for head.

Taqueria Mi Hacienda

1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Shell-stock buckets are not kept. Foods in the walk-in cooler and refrigerator are not covered. No foods have a date of creation or discard on the products. The raw oysters on the menu do not have a consumer advisory.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken. Fly control devices stored over food production areas. Plastic bags being used to reheat rice.

Walmart Market - Fuel Center

1043 N. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Milk in the container in the walk-in cooler expired at 11/15/2022.

Noncritical violations: None

You Know Uno - Rub It Snout

326 N. West Ave., Suite 116, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Test strip is not available. Retail food permit is expired.

Nov. 18

El Taco Loco Restaurant and Taqueria

2175 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs being stored above containers without covering.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Several food items in cold-holding and walk-in were not date marked. The air vents of fans in walk-in refrigerator need cleaning.

Lupita's Tamales

1810 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B6, Springdale

Critical violations: One pot of tamales at 125 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Pattaya Thai Sushi Restaurant,

1210 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the raw chicken wrapper removed with the left hand, the cook placed an additional glove over the contaminated glove.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Sunset Grill and BBQ

3418 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Four items in the walk-in cooler lacking a cover. Omelet toppings sitting at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: None

Tula

1 E. Center St., Suite 160, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink near the ice chest lacks signage.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks protocol for bodily fluid event.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 14 -- Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine, 960 N. 45th St., Springdale; Eureka Pizza, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; University of Arkansas - Food Hall, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; University of Arkansas - Retail SSC, 464 N. Campus Drive, Fayetteville; University of Arkansas - Starbucks SSC, 464 N. Campus Drive, Fayetteville; Walmart Super Center - Deli/Bakery, 2875 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Nov. 15 -- Rescue Me, 111 Graham St., Springdale; La Quinta Inn & Suites, 1300 S. 48th St., Springdale; Shabae's, 1703 S. Harding Place, Fayetteville

Nov. 16 -- Dimes Meat Market, 2106 Turner St., Springdale; Kirsty's Place Child Care, 6347 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville; Sonic, 4723 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Nov. 17 -- Dollar General Store, 2409 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; JJ's Live - Airstream, 3615 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville; Starbucks Coffee, 847 N. 48th St., Springdale; T&T Expresso, 17278 U.S. 412 East, Springdale; You Know Uno, 326 N. West Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville

Nov. 18 -- Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale