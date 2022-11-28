$1M Powerball ticket sold in Conway, lottery officials say

A $1 million winning ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold in Conway, a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said on Monday afternoon.

It was the only $1 million winning ticket sold in the United States for Saturday’s drawing, the agency said.

The winning numbers were 15, 30, 47, 50 and 51. The player reportedly matched the five white balls, but not the Powerball number 3. If the player had gotten the Powerball number, the prize would have been $2 million, the release said.

The ticket was sold at the Kum & Go located at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway, lottery officials say.

According to the release, retailers receive a 1% commission from the sale of winning lottery products, which means the Conway Kum & Go will receive $10,000 in commission once the winner claims the prize.

Monday’s Powerball drawing stands at $56 million, the release said.

Another Kum & Go in Lowell sold a winning ticket for the Powerball on Wednesday. Joel Graham claimed his $50,000 prize in Little Rock on Monday, the release said.

The Lowell Kum & Go at 104 N. Bloomington St. will receive $500 for selling that winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The jackpot for Arkansas’ new LOTTO game has grown to $796,000 for Wednesday night’s drawing, they said, adding that there has not been a jackpot winner for the game since it launched in September.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing has reached $305 million, and the Natural State Jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $85,000, the Monday release said.